CHEYENNE — Laramie had little trouble getting the first two outs of Thursday morning’s game with the Fort Collins (Colorado) GoJo’s.
The third out was another story, as Fort Collins scored nine runs with two outs during a 14-1 victory at Pioneer Park during pool play at the Cheyenne Post 6 Firecracker tournament.
“We haven’t seen that happen too often, so I don’t know why we struggled to get that third out so often,” Rangers manager Aaron Lozano said. “I don’t know if the guys were putting too much pressure on themselves to get out of the inning and go hit or whether they were thinking ahead to their next at-bat instead of making the play.
“Whatever it was, it was ugly to see. It’s an anomaly. Hopefully it stays that way.”
Laramie (31-12) sandwiched a pair of pop outs around a walk in the first inning. Brenden Fry got Fort Collins on the scoreboard with an RBI double into left field for a 1-0 lead. Fry scored on Cullen Verville’s double down the left field line for a 2-0 advantage.
The GoJo’s added two more runs with two outs in the third. Fry drew a four-pitch walk, took second on a wild pitch and third on a passed ball. He scored on Verville’s second double of the game. Verville pushed the lead to 4-0 by scoring on Riley Warmbrod’s single into shallow left.
“I was throwing my curveball well early, but I was having trouble locating it when we had two outs,” Rangers starting pitcher Garrett Dodd said. “I have to get into the bullpen and work on my curveball so I can located it whenever I need to.”
Fort Collins added four more two-out runs in the fourth to take an 8-0 lead. A bases-loaded walk with two outs put the GoJo’s ahead 9-0 after five. They put the game away with five runs in the sixth.
Thursday’s game, which snapped a 10-game winning streak, was Laramie’s sixth in as many days. That stretch included a conference doubleheader sweep of visiting Gillette on Wednesday afternoon.
Lozano kept Dodd and reliever Billy Jenkin on pitch counts. Dodd — who tossed three innings Sunday — threw 57 pitches during his three innings of work Thursday. Jenkin needed 43 pitches to get through 1-2/3 frames. Griffin Webb saw his first time on the varsity mound Thursday when he nabbed the final out of the fifth. Kolby Buus also made his first pitching appearance this season.
“We have played a lot of games, and we have some guys who weren’t available to pitch (Thursday) and some guys who we didn’t want to ask too much of,” Lozano said. “We were hoping our bats could kind of carry us, but that didn’t happen. The GoJo’s pitcher did a good job of keeping us off-balance and struggling at the plate.”
Laramie avoided the shutout by pushing across its lone run of the game during the sixth inning. Jenkin drew a six-pitch walk to lead off the frame, and took third when he noticed Fort Collins hadn’t covered third on Brandon Chavez’s groundout to third. Catcher Ben Malone drove Jenkin home by stroking a 2-0 pitch into left for a single.
Dodd was 3 for 3 with a double. It was his second consecutive 3 for 3 outing. He credits teammate Ben Ruckman for helping him get dialed in at the plate.
“I wasn’t hitting well before we went to Rapid City, but Ruck took me into their indoor facility there and helped me with my swing,” said Dodd, who is now batting .404 (36 for 89) on the season. “Since then, I have been hitting all right. I had to engage my hips more and attack the first pitch better.
“The hips were the big thing. I needed to get my hips involved in the swing more.”
Malone was 2 for 3 for the Rangers, who face the NOCO Roughnecks at noon today at Powers Field, and the Rocky Mountain Oysters at 2:30 p.m.