It was a perfect opportunity at the right time for Justine Tydings.
Tydings was away from the sport she devoted most of her life to since playing soccer from when she was about 6 years old.
It lasted for only a few months.
When Tydings was informed of an opportunity to lead the Laramie High girls program, she didn’t hesitate to apply for the position and was hired in February. She replaced three-year coach Raquel Clark, who also coached the Lady Plainsmen in 2011. Clark and her family moved to Colorado.
“I wanted to be involved in the soccer community here in Laramie,” Tydings said. “I was told about the (LHS) opening by a good friend. The minute she sent it to me, I knew I wanted to be involved, be a part of something bigger than myself and it would be really neat to coach a team that’s part of the community I can hopefully make an impact on.”
Tydings was once a part of the local soccer scene — at the highest level. She was an assistant director of player development for University of Wyoming women’s soccer from 2015 to the spring of 2019. She has since been a recruiting coordinator for professional master’s and online programs for the UW College of Business.
Tydings is well aware of the winning tradition surrounding Lady Plainsmen soccer — four state titles from 2008-10 and 2016, and being a constant force at the state tournament with many top finishes.
“That was another piece of the intrigue,” Tydings said. “I know the (program) has been very successful. Working with the Cowgirls, we recruited a lot of the girls from the Lady Plainsmen. It’s always a pleasure to be included in a program that has historically good finishes at state — you know the standard is already there.
“You don’t have to set a new standard and know they already have the value there. It’s just fine-tuning the pieces to get them back to that level.”
Tydings is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and was a four-year starting defender and team captain (2009-10) at Eastern New Mexico. She also had coaching stints as an assistant at Missouri Western State in St. Joseph, Missouri and Western Colorado in Gunnison, Colorado. She also has been an assistant coach at high schools in Lubbock, Texas and Portales, New Mexico.
Tydings said the switch from coaching at the collegiate level to prep level is minimal.
“It’s similar in the sense of game-planning, formation changes and making adjustments,” Tydings said. “We’ve been working on more of understanding each other a little bit more and seeing what formations best fit them and the personnel we have rather than my background and what I think would be best. It’s been a learning process for all.”
An undefeated start
A historic blizzard in early March nixed what was supposed to be a season-opening nonconference tournament in Cheyenne. But that didn’t faze the Lady Plainsmen, which has a 2-0-1 start overall and in the East Conference.
That included the always grueling long trip for a two-game weekend at Sheridan and Campbell County to become the actual start to the season.
The Lady Plainsmen opened with a scoreless tie against Sheridan after 80 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods. LHS then battled to a 1-0 win in overtime against Campbell County.
“We are still learning each other,” Tydings said. “I’m learning them for sure, and they are learning me and my coaching style. But looking at those past games, it’s a haul and a long drive on the bus. So I was absolutely proud of their effort and energy for both games — finishing late (overtime) and going again early the day.”
The Lady Plainsmen’s last match was a much shorter trip to Cheyenne on March 30, and a 5-0 win against South High.
LHS will have a test on Saturday with the second and final jaunt to Gillette to take on Thunder Basin (5-0 overall, 3-0 East). The varsity game is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Breaking down the roster
The Lady Plainsmen may have just four seniors, but they are positioned strategically at all areas of the field.
Two of the seniors, Macie Carlson and DaiJane Giron, are on the line with the midfielders. Senior Kylee Cox is up top with the forwards and senior Madeline Bershinsky is goalkeeper.
After that, there are five sophomores and 10 freshmen on the varsity roster.
“It’s coming together really well with a lot of new players and learning, but everyone is really talented,” Bershinsky said. “I really like our defensive line. They are young, but know what they are doing and I feel protected by them.”
Tydings echoed the overall youth, but talented sentiments. In fact, freshman Kaylee Kern notched a hat trick with three goals against Cheyenne South.
“We are probably more on the youth side (for varsity) with four seniors and no juniors,” Tydings said. “A lot of players also didn’t get to play a season last year either. We are all in this together, but I was pleasantly surprised with their (talent) level and competitiveness they already have within them.”
There are 29 total players for varsity and junior varsity — five upperclassmen and 24 underclassmen.
Also helping Tydings on the coaching staff are assistants Isaiah Jackson and Cristina Salazar.
Salazar is coaching the goalkeepers, a position she played for the Cowgirls from 2015-18. She helped lead UW to a 12-4-4 overall record in 2018, which tied for best in program history. UW also finished 7-2-2 in the Mountain West record for a share of the regular-season title, which was a first for the Cowgirls. Salazer, who shared the net with Hannah Lee, had 44 saves and allowed 13 goals for a .772 save percentage.
“(Salazar) has been coaching heavily on overall body placement and understanding situational aspects within in the game and being placed in different areas,” Tydings said. “She is a huge benefit because she has that playing experience to contribute and the girls seem to be soaking it up.”
Jackson also has extensive collegiate experience as a player. He grew up playing soccer in Laramie and later played at Chatfield High in Colorado and for the Colorado Rush U17/18 team. He then played extensively at Gonzaga from 2016-19, initially as a forward and later as a defender.
Tydings said Jackson brings a fun energy to the Lady Plainsmen being a recent college graduate and is closer to their age and the players relate to him. She also said he adds an instinctive and competitive nature, as well.
The high school soccer season was lost last year during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the Lady Plainsmen finished 10-9 overall and 5-7 in the East.
At the state tournament that season in Jackson, Laramie lost 4-1 in the opening round to eventual state runner-up Kelly Walsh. The Lady Plainsmen then beat Star Valley 2-0 and Cheyenne East 1-0 to win the consolation final for fifth place.