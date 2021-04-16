The lines of communication between schools were buzzing with activity and emails were sent one after another Thursday from the office of Laramie High activities director Ron Wagner.
The latest winter storm the past couple of days and forecast to hang around most of today in southeastern Wyoming caused multiple rescheduling of events for the Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen student-athletes.
The following is a breakdown of decisions for this weekend that were confirmed as of Thursday late afternoon for each varsity sport.
Girls soccer
Lady Plainsmen soccer will go from outside to inside the University of Wyoming’s Indoor Practice Facility (IPF) for their season home openers. The LHS girls will host Campbell County at 5 p.m. today and Sheridan at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Also of note, the Cheyenne South Lady Bison will also play their “home” games in the IPF. South will play Sheridan at 3 p.m. today and Campbell County at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Future rescheduled game: Lady Plainsmen against Cheyenne East at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, in Cheyenne (was April 23).
Boys soccer
Plainsmen soccer will be played as scheduled this weekend. The LHS boys will be on the road for games at 6 p.m. today at Campbell County and at noon Saturday at Sheridan.
Future rescheduled game: Plainsmen hosting Cheyenne East at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at Deti Stadium (was April 23).
Outdoor track and field
The Laramie Spring Invitational featuring teams from around the region scheduled for today at Deti Stadium was canceled.
Future rescheduled meet: A home dual meet in Laramie with Cheyenne South on April 27.
Softball
The Lady Plainsmen home games this weekend against Wheatland and Cheyenne South were postponed.
Future rescheduled games: Laramie vs. Wheatland on April 26 (was today, April 16); Laramie at Cheyenne Central on April 27 (was April 30); Laramie at Cheyenne South on May 4 (was March 27); and Laramie at Wheatland on May 11 (was March 26). Still pending is rescheduling of the home game against South that was originally Saturday, April 17.
Golf
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen were hoping to begin the spring season today at the Cheyenne Invitational, but that was canceled.
The next scheduled one-day tournament for the LHS golfers is April 22 for the Laramie Invitational at UW’s Jacoby Golf Course.