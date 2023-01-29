LARAMIE — Widespread winter weather and closed roads throughout the state created havoc this weekend with multiple postponements, cancellations and adjustments to locations of high school athletic events.
The Laramie High Nordic skiing teams were scheduled for two days of racing at the Jacobson Memorial Nordic Ski meet Friday and Saturday at Casper Mountain Trails Center. But the event was canceled and not rescheduled.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen wrestlers did not make it out of Laramie in time before road closures to travel to Riverton for the large, multi-class Ron Thon Memorial. The event did go forward on Friday and Saturday with 38 teams that were able to travel and compete.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
The Plainsmen swimmers and divers were originally scheduled to head north to Gillette for a pre-invitational on Friday and the main, scored invite on Saturday.
But with Laramie and the three schools from Cheyenne unable to travel to the Campbell County Aquatic Center, the four schools quickly organized what is being informally called a “snow meet” with a pre-invite on Friday and a scored invite on Saturday at Cheyenne East.
The Plainsmen finished on top of the team scores on Saturday with 418 points. Central was second at 335, followed by East with 180 and South at 158.
Plainsman Kyle Morton won the closest two races of the meet. He was first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 6.28 seconds to just out-touch South’s Caleb Brewer (2:06.36). Morton also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.26, just ahead of Central’s Ethan Merrill (1:04.61).
LHS swept the top three places in the 500 freestyle. Loden Ewers won in 5:09.18, followed by teammates Aiden Stakes (5:14.77) and Kevin Montez (5:22.65).
Garrett Reese and Josh Liu placed first and second in the 50 free with Reese clocking in at 22.74 and Liu (23.09) right behind him.
LHS diver Ronan Robinson held off Central’s Avery Dalton from the 1-meter springboard to win the event. Robinson tallied 489.60 points and Dalton finished with 449.95.
The Plainsmen also won the 200 free relay in 1:34.71 and the 400 free relay in 3:22.44.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Much like swimming, the southeast Wyoming schools still found a way to compete as Laramie hosted the 307 Invitational inside the University of Wyoming War Memorial Fieldhouse.
But it was a smaller meet than originally anticipated as Cheyenne East and Central joined Laramie. Schools that could not make the trip included Douglas, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Lander Valley, Rawlins and Torrington.
For the Lady Plainsmen, Kailyn Ruckman and Kodi Johnson finished first and second in the 55-meter dash with Ruckman at 7.85 and Johnson at 7.90. Alex Lewis and Maddy Stucky also had the top two places in the shot put. Lewis threw 36 feet, 2½ inches, and Stucky had a toss of 33-7. Leah Schabron won the 400 in 1:05.62.
For the Plainsmen, John Rose was first in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, followed by teammate Riley Miller at 5-4 for second. Miller also won the 200 dash in 25.73.
Another 1-2 finish for LHS was in the 1,600 with Dominic Eberle winning in 4:50.48 and Cooper Kaligis runner-up in 4:52.23. Meyer Smith had a close finish in the 400 when he won in 54.44, and East’s Jude Guevara was right with him at 54.78. LHS’ Adrien Calderon won the pole vault when he cleared the bar at 12-6.
For the relays, the Plainsmen won the 4x800 (8:34.47) and 4x200 (1:38.24); the Lady Plainsmen won the 4x200 (1:52.56) and 4x400 (4:28.89).
ALPINE SKIING
The longest trip this weekend for LHS athletics was to Red Lodge Mountain, Montana, which featured two days of slalom and giant slalom races for the Cody Invitational.
Results were not available in time for this publication.