WyoSports Assistant Editor
Alexis Stucky, a former Laramie High standout volleyball player, was just getting settled in with her new surroundings on the campus of University of Florida.
On Tuesday morning, she received some welcomed news from her home state when it was announced she was selected as Wyoming’s player of the year by Gatorade for a second straight season.
“We had a really great season this year and this is a good way to cap off my prep career,” Stucky said in a phone interview with WyoSports.
Stucky graduated early from LHS so she could get a head start by traveling to Gainesville, Florida and enrolling for the spring semester.
“It will help so much getting (started) with the strength and conditioning coach,” Stucky said. “I can’t wait to get going there and learn in the gym so I’m not lost in the fall. Hopefully it will jump start me for next season and not be stressful.
“It’s really competitive, and with the type of athletes they have in the gym, I can’t wait to play high-level volleyball all the time.”
Stucky, a 6-foot-2 setter/outside hitter, helped the Lady Plainsmen to a 32-2 overall record and repeat as Class 4A state champions. She tallied 352 kills (.442 hitting percentage), 203 digs, 155 assists and 53 service aces last season.
“It was a really special group and a special senior class — we’ve been together for a really long time,” Stucky said. “The work ethic for everyone on our team was just fantastic. There wasn’t a practice when people weren’t getting there early or staying late.”
She was also Wyoming’s 2020 Gatorade player of the year after her junior year of tallying 419 kills, 371 digs, 32 block and 35 aces when the Lady Plainsmen went 24-0 en route to a state championship. The only other time LHS won a state tournament was in 1994.
“Alexis Stucky is by far the best volleyball athlete Wyoming has ever had,” Thunder Basin coach Wenett Martin said in a news release from Gatorade. “She is just an amazing player. She was a great hitter for Laramie, but she also made the All-American game as a setter.”
Stucky was the most valuable player at the Under Armour All-America match on Dec. 30 in Orlando, Florida when she dished out team bests of 25 assists and seven digs to go with seven kills and two aces to help the her squad to a 19-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 victory.
“Oh my gosh, it was so fun,” Stucky said. “They gave us so much stuff and Under Armour provided such a great experience. My teammates were great. I had so much fun with my team and they were all funny, but at the same time it was very competitive.
“I am friends with some of the girls through the USA Volleyball pipeline. So to be put on the same team with them one more time was awesome because it’s not going to happen very often anymore.”
Earlier in the fall Stucky was a member of the United States girls under-18 national team, which took bronze during September’s world championships in Durango, Mexico.
Stucky was a four-time All-Class 4A honoree, is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the Class of 2022 by PrepVolleyball.com and a MaxPreps second team All-American. She maintained a 3.81 grade-point average and volunteered for 4-H and youth volleyball programs.
According to Gatorade’s press release, it’s their 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes in their respective sports. The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court.
Stucky is now a finalist for the national volleyball player of the year award to be announced in January. She has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of her choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports. She is also eligible to submit a short video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year.