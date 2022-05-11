The Laramie High girls soccer team might rank among the youngest in the state, but their results this season don’t reflect a team that is short on experience.
The Lady Plainsmen wrapped up the regular season last week at 11-4 overall and 8-4 in Class 4A East Conference action, good for a second-place finish.
This success might’ve been a surprise to outsiders — the Lady Plainsmen don’t have a single senior on the roster, and hadn’t finished higher than fourth since 2017. Second-year LHS coach Justine Tydings, however, saw the potential.
“I always knew they had these opportunities within them,” Tydings said. “These young ladies have played together pretty much their whole lives, so I wouldn't say it's a shock, but it's been neat to see how they've overcome some obstacles.
“They're very resilient, and they're open and willing to try new things. It's been neat to be around them, because they have a lot of fun energy and they enjoy being around each other.”
Just how far they’ve come this season will be put to the test this week, with the No. 2 seed Lady Plainsmen set to begin play at the 4A East Regional on Thursday at 1 p.m. against No. 7 seed Cheyenne South.
Laramie’s ability to adapt throughout the year spurs optimism that its 2022 success will carry over into the postseason.
“I would say it's their resiliency and ability to stay positive,” Tydings said of what’s impressed her most about this year’s group. “We don't have a ton of depth, and every single person has played multiple positions. They've stepped up big for their team in moments where maybe they were playing out of position or in a new position.
“They're very open to taking on those challenges. They go with the flow of what's happening and the challenges of each day or practice, and they've risen to the challenge of all the opportunities that they've been given.”
Junior midfielder Alexio Lucero and sophomore forward Mercedes Garcia are tied for a team-high with seven goals on the year, followed by junior midfielder Allison Beston with four. Lucero also leads the Lady Plainsmen with six assists.
Tydings points to Lucero and Garcia as two of the primary leaders for LHS, with sophomore goalkeeper Mckenna Barham — who has 71 total saves and six shutouts this season — also stepping up in this regard.
“We don't have any seniors on our roster, so they're kind of our upperclassman leadership,” Tydings said. “They're probably the most vocal leaders for the team, on and off the field, but then I would also say Mckenna Barham in the goal.
“She's only a sophomore, but she's finding her voice. She's getting more and more comfortable in the net, and is able to organize our defense. We've had a ton of success because she's a confident player, and she builds that confidence with her defensive line, as well.”
The Lady Plainsmen will have recent history on their side heading into Thursday’s matchup at Cheyenne East, having won both meetings with South by a combined score of 6-1, but they aren’t taking their opponent lightly.
A first-round exit at last year’s regional tournament provided a learning experience for many of Laramie’s returning players. So, as the Lady Plainsmen enter the postseason, they do so understanding the urgency and importance of each contest.
“South is one of those teams that gets better and better throughout the year,” Tydings said. “I think it's a game where you have to be prepared from the first whistle. We have to be able to establish the style of play we want, and not let South dictate the style of play they want.
“The growing experience came from our first regional appearance last year when we were knocked out by East. That's pretty fresh in our team's memory, so we have that awareness to take it one game and one opportunity at a time. We're going to start with South, put out our best effort that day and hopefully we get the result we want.”