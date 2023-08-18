LARAMIE — The Laramie High boys and girls golf teams know where each needs to improve as they navigate through the short fall season.

Both teams are young and have little varsity experience, but are hungry to get better. Neither team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament last season, but LHS had five individuals qualify for the event, and two of them return this fall.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus