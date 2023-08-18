LARAMIE — The Laramie High boys and girls golf teams know where each needs to improve as they navigate through the short fall season.
Both teams are young and have little varsity experience, but are hungry to get better. Neither team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament last season, but LHS had five individuals qualify for the event, and two of them return this fall.
Colin Suloff is returning to the boys team as one of the more experienced players on the roster. He tied for 41st at state last fall in Rock Springs, shooting an 85 on day one and an 87 on day two.
“I feel like we have a better chance at qualifying for state this season,” Suloff told WyoSports on Tuesday. “We have an almost entirely new group of people, and we’re feeling better.”
LHS coach Carlos Mellizo has run LHS golf since 2020. Since his arrival to the program, Mellizo has made it a point to create an enjoyable environment for his golfers. He also coached LHS tennis from 2001-15 before stepping away to spend time with family.
“Golf is humbling, and he is very good about not letting us get down on ourselves,” Suloff said about Mellizo. “He is also good at spotting the physical mistakes we make.”
Suloff believes anyone of his teammates could have a breakout season. He thinks all LHS golfers have the ability to finish top five in any tournament, and the boys are aiming to qualify for state as a team.
Griffin Stender is in his second season with LHS golf and comes from an extensive golfing background. His mother, Josey Stender, is the women’s golf coach at the University of Wyoming.
Growing up around the sport, Stender loves many things about golf. What sticks out about golfing for the Plainsmen is the camaraderie between golfers and the opportunity to experiences courses all around the state.
The Plainsmen opened the season last week at the Douglas Invitational. Stender immediately noticed the difference between the Douglas course and his home course at Jacoby Golf Course in Laramie.
“The greens at Douglas compared the course here in Laramie are a lot more undulated,” Stender said.
Jacoby Golf Course is a solid test for Stender and his teammates to practice on. It’s narrow fairways give Stender plenty of practice controlling his shots off the tee.
“I love driving the ball,” Stender said. “It’s definitely my favorite shot in golf because I can see the results.”
LHS started the season with a seventh-place finish at last week’s Douglas Invite. The boys had a team score of 438 on day one of the tournament, with Carson Moniz and William Ahrens tying as team leaders with scores of 82. Suloff shot an 87 on day one, Stender shot an 84 and Devon Klouda shot a 103.
On day two, Moniz paced the boys with a score of 78. Suloff dropped eight strokes to score a 79, and Klouda also improved with an 87. Ahrens finished day two with an 89 and Stender finished with a 97.
The boys finished with a two-day score of 668. LHS was seven strokes behind Natrona County and eight strokes ahead of Campbell County.
Cheyenne East won the boys’ team title with a score of 612. Riverton’s Parker Paxton won the individual title with a 127.
The girls team finished eighth with three golfers at last week’s Douglas Invite. LHS girls totaled 411 strokes on day one of the tournament. Addison Plassmeyer led the team with a score of 116, followed by Mia Trujillo and Anna Mukai with a 140 and 155, respectively.
Day two was an improvement as the team shot a 399 to finish the tournament with a two-day score of 810. Plassmeyer led the girls with a 126, followed by Mukai with a 135 and Trujillo with a 138.
Natrona County won the girls’ team title with a score of 527 and also had the individual winner, with Cheyenne Ward shooting a 159.
LHS returned to action for this weekend’s Cheyenne Invite at Airport Golf Course. The tournament field includes Laramie, Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Douglas, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Thunder Basin, Torrington and Wheatland.
The LHS boys are in 10th place midway through the tournament with a score of 338 on day one Thursday. The girls shot a 352 to finish the first day in 10th place.
