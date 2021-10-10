Former Colorado Avalanche defenseman John-Michael Liles made a special visit to the Laramie Ice & Event Center during the afternoon of Oct. 3 to help coach the newest addition of the Laramie Amateur Hockey Club.
Liles, currently a color commentator for the Avalanche on the Altitude Network, is also a representative of the Colorado Avalanche Mile High Mites Learn-to-Play program, which is hosted by the Laramie Outlaws this fall.
Registration for the program covers head-to-toe gear for first-year players ages 4-8, and provides six hours of on-ice instruction for six weeks.
Coordinated locally by Outlaws coach Leann Naughton, this is the first year Laramie has participated in the Avalanche’s program. Players, parents and coaches were thrilled by the surprise visit from Liles.
Liles played in the National Hockey League from 2003-17 with the first nine years at Colorado before also playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins. He played in 836 regular-season games, 46 playoff games, scored 87 goals and tallied 283 assists during his NHL career.
GYMNASTICS
The Wyoming School of Gymnastics-Laramie girls team has started its season and recently competed in the second meet of the season Sept. 25 at the Colorado Judges Cup in Aurora, Colorado.
The WSGL had eight gymnasts compete at the meet at various skill levels and divisions.
The results were as follows:
Amber Burgess, level 5, senior division, all-around (sixth, 31.65), vault (second, 8.60), bars (seventh, 6.85), beam (sixth, 8.25) and floor (fourth, 7.95).
Emma Henry, level 4, senior division, all-around (11th, 28.75), vault (10th, 7.75), bars (11th, 7.00), beam (12th, 7.30) and floor (12th, 6.70).
Flora Caputo-Wilkowski, level 4, junior division, all-around (sixth, 32.28), vault (second, 8.70), bars (sixth, 8.25), beam (fifth, 8.58) and floor (11th, 6.75).
Shirley Nordberg, level 4, junior division, all-around (eighth, 31.58), vault (ninth, 7.65), bars (fifth, 8.55), beam (11th tie, 7.98) and floor (eighth, 7.40).
Nadia Buchanan, level 3, senior A division, all-around (seventh, 32.65), vault (second, 9.05), bars (eighth, 7.80), beam (fourth, 8.65) and floor (eighth, 7.15).
Isla Mahon, level 3, senior A division, all-around (ninth, 28.53), vault (seventh tie, 8.60), bars (10th, 6.53), beam (ninth, 7.00) and floor (ninth, 6.40).
Riley Clower, level 3, senior A division, all-around (10th, 28.43), vault (10th tie, 8.55), bars (ninth, 7.33), beam (10th, 6.90) and floor (10th, 5.65).
Addie Westbrook, level 3, junior A division, all-around (10th, 27.65), vault (seventh, 8.55), bars (ninth, 7.10), beam (11th, 7.20) and floor (10th, 4.90).