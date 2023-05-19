ROCK SPRINGS — Giving up goals is not something any team wants to do at any point in a game.

However, one of the worst times to do so is in the final minute of play. It gives the scoring team momentum and can take the wind out of the sails of the team that let the goal in.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus