LHS girls swim hosted two dual meets this week with the first coming on Friday against Campbell County High and Thunder Basin High with a team score of 130.00. The other came Saturday against Kelly Walsh High and Douglas High with a team score of 104.
On Friday, the team competed in 12 events and tallied 130 team points to place first. LHS swim and dive had multiple top-5 finishes in each event.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Laramie’s team of Braley Smith, Zoey Lozano, Rea Caputo-Wilkowski and Addi Graves finished third with a team time of 2:05.21. In fourth place, a second LHS team consisting of Jairah Coffin, Emma Loseke, Hazel Link and Morgan Gelwicks finished in 2:11.38.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Laramie’s Michelle Shoales placed first with a time of 2:04.72. Brooklyn Smith finished fourth with 2:18.52 and Portia Mobley came in fifth at 2:22.59.
LHS had two swimmers place in the top-5 in the 200-yard individual medley. Gelwicks came in second at 2:30.48. Braley Smith placed fifth at 2:36.99.
They had two more top-5 finishers in the 50-yard freestyle. Grace Sanford placed third at 28.18 and Poppy Link finished fifth at 29.54.
LHS dive dominated the field in 1-meter diving placing four of the top five scores. Maggie Turpin finished first at 258.45. Rowyn Birdsley placed second at 223.00. Addison Fowler finished in fourth at 197.60 and Emma Henry placed fifth at 167.05.
In the 100-yard butterfly, three Plainsmen finished in the top four. Caputo-Wilkowski finished second at 1:11.46. Hazel Link placed third with 1:13.96 and MacKenna Schabron finished fourth at 1:17.13.
Two LHS swimmers placed in the top-5 in the 100-yard freestyle. Graves finished second at 58.44 and Sanford placed 1:02.11.
Three more Plainsmen finished in the top-5 in the 500-yard freestyle. Shoales finished first at 5:43.44. Brooklyn Smith placed fourth at 6:10.80 and Quin Robinson finished fifth at 6:48.07.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, LHS saw two teams finish in the top-5. The team of Graves, Shabron, Brooklyn Smith and Shoales finished second at 1:50.06. The team of Loseke, Gelwickz, Poppy Link and Sanford placed third at 1:57.27.
Laramie also had four of the top-5 finishes in the 100-yard backstroke. Braley Smith finished second at 1:08.23. Graves placed third at 1:09.26 while Coffin finished fourth at 1:16.63 and Brynn Malliberg finished fifth at 1:17.47.
LHS also had four of the top-5 swimmers in the 100-yard breaststroke. In second, Gelwickz finished at. 1:20.29. In third, Lozano finished at 1:20.46. Caputo-Wilkowski finished fourth at 1:22.71. In fifth, Alex Thelen finished at 1:22.79.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, LHS’s team of Brooklyn Smith, Braley Smith, Mobley and Shoales placed first at 4:03.85. The team of Schabron, Poppy Link, Lozano and Sanford finished fourth at 4:26.05.
On Saturday, Laramie High finished in the top-5 in 10 of 12 events.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Laramie had teams place third and fourth. In third, the team of Braley Smith, Gelwickz, Link and Graves finished at 2:06.07 while the team of Mobley, Lozano, Caputo-Wilkowski and Loseke finished fourth at 2:09.40.
In the 200-yard freestyle, two Plainsmen had top-5 finishes. Shoales finished first at 2:06.52 and Brooklyn Smith placed fifth at 2:18.61.
Three more LHS swimmers placed in the top-5 in the 200-yard individual medley. Gelwicks finished first at 2:33.57. Scharon placed in fourth at 2:40.61 while Davanee Hodges finished in fifth at 2:48.27.
In the 1-meter diving event, Laramie filled the top of the leader boards with four of the top-5 finishes. Turpin finished first with 259.45. Birdsley placed second at 239.05. Brynlee Enevoldsen placed third at 170.70 and Fowler finished fourth with 165.15.
The Plainsmen continued to have top finishes in the 100-yard butterfly with three top-5 finishes. Caputo-Wilkowski finished third at 1:12.62 while Schabron placed fourth at 1:16.12 and Hazel Link finished fifth at 1:18.62.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Braley Smith finished third at 1:01.95. Sanford placed fourth at 1:02.30. In the 500-yard freestyle, Laramie again had to top-5 finishes. Shoales finished first at 5:47.93 and Brooklyn Smith finished second at 6:03.69.
Two LHS teams placed top-5 in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team of Sanford, Shabron, Brooklyn Smith and Shoales placed third at 1;51.03. The team of Gelwicks, Thelen, Hazel Link and Poppy Link finished at 2:00.52.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Graves finished first at 1:06.70. Braley Smith finished second at 1:07.05 and Mobley finished fourth at 1:12.17.
LHS also had four of the top-5 finishes in the 100-yard breaststroke. Gelwicks finished first at 1:18.21. Thelen placed third at 1:22.18 while Loseke finished third at 1:22.24 and Hodges finished fifth at 1:23.54.
The Plainsmen had just one top-5 finisher in the 50yard freestyle or the 400-yard relay and it came in the 50 as Graves placed third at 27.11.
Laramie High girls swim and dive return to action on Friday at 4 p.m. participating in the Cheyenne Invite at Cheyenne East High.
