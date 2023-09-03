LHS girls swim hosted two dual meets this week with the first coming on Friday against Campbell County High and Thunder Basin High with a team score of 130.00. The other came Saturday against Kelly Walsh High and Douglas High with a team score of 104.

On Friday, the team competed in 12 events and tallied 130 team points to place first. LHS swim and dive had multiple top-5 finishes in each event.


