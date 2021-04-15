CHEYENNE – Calie Mosely has been a bright spot for the Cheyenne Central girls soccer team early this spring.
Heading into the season, there was a little bit of uncertainty about who would step up on the Lady Indians’ roster. With last season being canceled and a lot of seniors graduating, there were some questions to be answered.
With two goals, eight shots and five shots on goal while playing every minute of the season thus far, the junior has filled that void in the Indians’ attack.
“It’s just been building off others and seeing where the bar was set, and seeing how I can get to that or even surpass that bar,” Mosely said. “Just having to work off the players before and seeing what new I can bring to the team.”
One thing that Mosely brings to the team and makes her so dynamic is her speed. She has the ability to slice through the defense with or without the ball and set herself up for good opportunities to send one past the goalie.
That ability to move without the ball derives from her continuous growth of understanding the game.
“You could be really fast and be constantly in the wrong place because you don’t understand the game,” Central coach Jeff Norman said. “She has that combination of the speed and the understanding of the game, and it makes her very dangerous.”
As a member of the Cheyenne Sting girls club team, she also spent some time playing with the boys Sting team last summer. That competition helped her develop her game in certain areas.
“(Playing with the boys) helped my aggression and intensity, and gave me more ball technique skills,” she said. “It also helped me understand smaller details of the game.”
She also was the kicker for Central’s junior varsity team, taking on an unusual role that added to that learned intensity.
Mosely’s early contributions haven’t caught the team off-guard. She’s been able to make smart decisions on the field, putting the team in ideal situations.
“This is her first year of starting varsity, and she’s definitely stepped up to the challenge. Everyone has noticed it,” Indians senior Zoe Lam said. “She takes a shot when she sees it, and she takes the risk if it’s there, and most of the time it puts us at an advantage.”
Her decision-making has come with her becoming more of a confident player, Norman said. The coach added that her potential has always been apparent, and it was known what she would be bringing to the table heading into the season.
“I know what she’s capable of; it’s just a matter of her bringing that out,” the coach said. “I’m very aware of what she can do ... I’ve always seen it, and I’ve actually talked to other coaches about her who can see that potential.”
On the diamond
Cheyenne South’s softball game against Wheatland that was scheduled for today has been postponed. The make-up date is to be determined.
Central hosts Campbell County on Friday for a doubleheader, and Cheyenne East hosts Thunder Basin for a doubleheader. Those games will start at 3 p.m.
Campbell County visits East for a 10 a.m. doubleheader Saturday, while Thunder Basin takes the field with Central for a 10 a.m. twin bill. All games will be played at the Cheyenne Junior League Complex. South will head to Laramie for a noon contest.
On the field
The Central and East soccer squads will square off today at Riske Field. The boys play at 4 p.m., and the girls game is slated for 6 p.m.
On Friday, the Sheridan boys host South, and the South girls will face Sheridan at Bison Stadium. Those matches are scheduled for 6 p.m. The Central girls host Thunder Basin, while the Indians will go on the road to face Thunder Basin.
South and Campbell County will play Saturday. The boys will visit the Camels, and the girls will be at home, with those games at noon. Thunder Basin hosts the East boys at 1 p.m. Saturday, while the girls play at 1 p.m. at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
On the track
Central, East and South will compete at the Laramie Invitational on Friday.