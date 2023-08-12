LARAMIE — Morale is high as the Laramie High football team nears the end of the first week of practice.
The Plainsmen have 86 players through the first five days of practice, and will roster 47 kids on varsity for the season.
LHS head coach Paul Ronga is entering his third season with the team. He said he’s been more than pleased with the turnout this year.
“Every day, I’m giving out folder packets of information sheets and making more copies because we were not expecting 86,” Ronga said. “With this many guys, a big part of evaluating them all is finding the right pieces to the puzzle.”
In the offseason, Ronga hammered home the concepts of brotherhood, togetherness, more communication and involvement. With the team now in fall camp, the focus has shifted to improving Laramie’s acumen.
“We are trying to be smarter about football,” Ronga said. “Seeing things before they happen, having a better feel for the opponent and ourselves. We want to continue to bond.”
The structure of how the team operates was tweaked this offseason. In the past, when the team practiced twice a day to prepare for the season, players would leave campus after the morning session before returning in the afternoon. Now, Ronga has implemented what he calls ‘stay days,’ where, instead of going home, players stay on campus to eat and hang out together.
With the large number of kids, commitment is what will make an individual stand out. Ronga wants a team of players who represent his core values of brotherhood and togetherness.
“If you’re able to get that executed and done, it can manifest out in the field. When you’ve got 11 guys in a huddle, you need that,” Ronga said.
Plainsmen’s new offense
The LHS offense will look brand-new this season compared to years past. The team has implemented new schemes and formations that have already been installed during fall camp.
“We have six plays that we’re centering on, and six have been installed,” Ronga said. “With our multiple formations, (all) six of those plays are applicable and can be punched into any formation we run.
“Now that those plays are in, it’s a matter of executing and fine-tuning them until we see which fit best for us.”
Laramie’s offensive attack will be led by junior Fisher Frude. He was elected as a team captain by his peers and does the necessary things to be a leader for the team.
“Comparatively to last year we’re a lot more ahead,” Frude said. “We’ve been working well as a team; we may not have the same skill and experience as we did last year, but we’re definitely more of a family.”
The Laramie wind can be tough to manage on the football field. Ronga has tried to prepare the offense for it now, rather than wait until the season kicks off.
“We do try to game-plan for the weather,” Ronga said. “But with Fisher, he’s a track guy, provides good body strength, height, he’s got a good frame, he’s a weight room guy, a 1,000-pound club guy, he’s got a strong arm, so we can throw the ball when confronted with wind, if needed.”
The team has already noticed the differences in this year’s fall camp, compared to years prior.
Conditioning was a big part of the team’s individual summer workouts. After lacking in that area a year ago, Laramie’s conditioning is back where it needs to be.
“We kind of took off the conditioning last year,” Frude said. “But this year, we’ve worked a lot harder. We are conditioning a lot more, and we haven’t had any gassed linemen or anyone needing to sit on the sideline.”
Frude has been impressed with the new playbook the team is using this season.
“This playbook is different than what we’ve done in the past few years,” Frude said. “The chemistry between the myself and the linemen has gotten a lot better.”
Defense forming an identity
The Plainsmen defense has its fair share of returners and new faces heading into the season. The defense also implemented a handful of new plays.
The Plainsmen’s starting running back, senior Porter Trabing, is also the team’s starting strong safety. Ronga described him as Laramie’s version of NFL star Troy Polamalu.
“They’re coming along,” Trabing said. “We’ve only got a couple of (plays) down right now. As long as everyone executes their job, the plays are going to be very good. A big part of it is trusting our teammates and knowing the guy next to you is doing their job.”
The communication among the defense will improve as the season progresses. Some pieces of the verbiage have translated from last season, while others are brand-new.
“We don’t have a bunch of the same guys that started last year,” Trabing said. “So, learning with the new personnel and how to play with those guys has been intense.”
Compared to last year, the biggest difference Trabing has noticed so far in practice is the intensity level. He and Frude are constantly pushing their teammates to keep the intensity high and not let it dip back down, like it had in the past.
“We need those veteran guys to pick up the new guys,” Ronga said. “It comes down to communication. It comes through feeling confident with each other, getting a better feel for each other and spending more time together.”
LHS will travel for the first two weeks of its season, with its season-opener at Natrona County and its second game at Campbell County. The Plainsmen will host their first home game against Sheridan at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at Deti Stadium.
