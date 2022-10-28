CHEYENNE – Pine Bluffs (8-0) enters its quarterfinal matchup against Big Piney (6-2) riding a massive wave of momentum due to a dominant season.
Here is a deeper look at what the stats say about how the two teams stack up:
Run offense
Two weeks ago, against Lingle-Fort Laramie, the Hornets received a massive boost. Senior running back Dalton Schaefer made his return to the lineup after being injured Week 1 against Shoshoni. Schefer’s absence didn't affect the Hornets much during the regular season, as they finished fourth in the conference with 233.9 yards per game and 35 rushing touchdowns.
Big Piney’s rushing attack, while not as formidable as Pine Bluffs, is still nothing to scoff at. Caden Clifford has rushed for 517 yards on 47 carries to help lead the Punchers' seventh-ranked rushing attack in Class 1A 9-man. As a team, Big Piney rushed for 163.9 yards per game and 1,147 yards overall.
ADVANTAGE: Big Piney has a formidable rushing attack in its own right, but Pine Bluffs has been dominant running the ball all season long. Pine Bluffs takes the advantage.
Pass offense
The strength of the Punchers offense is in the running game. That same sentiment doesn't extend to their passing game, primarily because they don't throw the ball much. They average just 11.6 passing attempts per game and complete just under six passes per game. They do average 16.1 yards per completion, which is slightly above the average in the conference.
Champ Snivley, the main signal caller for the Punchers, recorded 662 passing yards on 41 of 81 passing. His main target, Karsyn Gurr, led the team with 363 total yards. His 20 receptions equated to almost half of the completions for Snivley.
Pine Bluffs, on the other hand, has been the best passing team in Class 1A 9-man by a wide margin. Senior quarterback Stu Lerwick has thrown for 1,601 yards in the regular season, which is almost 600 yards more than the next closest quarterback (1,015 yards). He also averages 200.1 yards per game, 73.2 yards more than second place.
Of course, it is impossible to mention Lerwick’s success without discussing his main weapon. Fellow senior Ryan Fornstrom leads all of Class 1A 9-man with 767 yards on 31 catches and a whopping 14 touchdowns. No other member of the conference has more than six touchdowns on the season.
ADVANTAGE: Pine Bluffs takes the advantage by a mile, and will against every team in the conference. Its air attack is far superior to anyone in Class 1A 9man.
Run defense
Pine Bluffs leads the conference in total defense, allowing just 114.4 yards per game. Only 46.2 of those yards come on the ground. The Hornets have been stout in the run game all season long. They have allowed just 1.5 yards per rush and have only given up five rushing touchdowns, and only one in the last four weeks. The Hornets have also recorded 98 tackles for loss – 60 higher than the next closest team.
While the Hornets have been excellent stopping the run, Big Piney has struggled. The Punchers give up over 181 yards per game on the ground and have recorded just two tackles for loss on the season.
ADVANTAGE: Once again, Pine Bluffs has the advantage. It is stout on the defensive front and doesn't allow teams to gain any momentum running the ball.
Pass defense
Big Piney has put together an impressive pass defense during the regular season. Through eight games, teams averaged just 55.8 yards per game and 12.4 yards per completion. More importantly, they allowed just a 51.9% completion rating and recorded nine interceptions.
Thomas Howard and Dylon Woodward are tied for the team lead in interceptions with two. The only knock to the pass defense of the Punchers is that they don't face a ton of pressure through the air. Throughout the regular season, teams averaged just under nine pass attempts per game against them.
Like its run defense, Pine Bluffs’ pass defense has been stout all season long. The Hornets boast the fifth-best pass defense in the conference. They allow just 68.1 yards per game and 11.1 yards per completion.
Where the Hornets separate themselves is in completions. They have the second-lowest opponent completion percentage at 39.8%, while averaging 15.4 passing attempts per game. They are also tied with Wind River for the lead in interceptions, picking off opposing quarterbacks 15 times on the year.
ADVANTAGE: At first glance, it is easy to say that Big Piney has the superior pass defense. After all, it gives up fewer yards per game. However, what gives the Hornets the edge in this category is that they face almost double the passing attempts per game as the Punchers. So, in the end, Pine Bluffs claims the final advantage.
X-factor: Big Piney’s best chance against Pine Bluffs is if it is able to give its offense a short field, whether that be from turnovers or good special teams play. If the Punchers are able to slow down Fornstrom and Lerwick, they will also have a chance. If they can't, they will be in for a similar fate as Pine Bluffs opponents have faced all season.
FINAL VERDICT: Pine Bluffs has been one of the most dominant teams in Class 1A 9-man all season, and its numbers back up that claim. Assuming the Hornets stay healthy in the game, they should have no problem cruising past the Punchers. However, this is the playoffs, and anything can happen.
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Pine Bluffs 52, Big Piney 14