20211106-spts-pinebluffsfootball-rg-13.JPG

Pine Bluffs' junior Ryan Fornstrom catches the ball during Friday's 30-24 loss to Rocky Mountain at Pine Bluffs High School. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Last season, Pine Bluffs faced off against Rocky Mountain in the Class 1A nine-man semifinals. Rocky Mountain pulled off the 30-24 upset and cut the Hornets’ season shorter than anticipated.

Tonight, the Hornets get a shot at redemption in the same game in which their season ended last year.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

