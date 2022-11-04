CHEYENNE – Last season, Pine Bluffs faced off against Rocky Mountain in the Class 1A nine-man semifinals. Rocky Mountain pulled off the 30-24 upset and cut the Hornets’ season shorter than anticipated.
Tonight, the Hornets get a shot at redemption in the same game in which their season ended last year.
With a trip to the Class 1A nine-man state championship at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on the line, here is a what the stats say about how the two teams stack up.
Offense
Pine Bluffs has not had many teams that come close to the efficiency and dominance its offense has put on display this season. Rocky Mountain is one of those few teams that can match up.
Rocky Mountain’s rush attack has been strong all season long, posting an average of nearly 266 yards per game and 8.2 yards per carry. Maddox Ames has led the way for the Grizzlies on the season, rushing for 104.2 yards per game. Only two other running backs in the state average more yards per game than he does.
Pine Bluffs has been good running the ball, as well, but the Hornets average 35 yards per game less than Rocky Mountain. Part of this is the absence of their feature back for most of the season, but Dalton Schaefer has been electric since returning to the lineup.
There is no comparison when it comes to throwing the ball. However, there are no teams in Class 1A 9-man that can boast the passing attack that Pine Bluffs has. Lerwick has been dominant all season long, and leads a Pine Bluffs team that averages more than 71 yards per game more than the No. 2 passing team.
That being said, the Rocky Mountain passing attack is good in its own right. Carsyn Weber leads a solid passing attack through the air that averages 138.4 yards per game. More importantly, he has been efficient throwing the ball. He has thrown 15 touchdowns to just three interceptions throughout the course of the season – far off Lerwick’s numbers, but still very good in its own right.
ADVANTAGE: The Grizzlies’ offense has been stellar through the 2022 season, accumulating 3,234 total yards and 45 total touchdowns. Their rushing attack has been steadier than the Hornets this season, but their passing attack is nowhere near the level of Pine Bluffs. The Hornets have the edge.
Defense
Pine Bluffs and Rocky Mountain have the first- and second-best defenses in Class 1A 9-man, respectively. The Hornets boast the top defense in the state, allowing just 105.7 yards per game and 2.3 yards per play. The strength of their defense is in their front, which allows just 40.7 yards per game and only 1.3 yards per carry. Their pass defense is elite, as well, only giving up 65 yards per game and a 40% completion rate to opposing quarterbacks.
ADVANTAGE: While the numbers look significantly better for Pine Bluffs, this one comes in at a push. Strength of schedule plays a factor in this, as both teams have played relatively easy schedules throughout the season.
X-factor
Defensive and offensive efficiency will play a big factor in this game, but the key for either team’s win will come down to which team will be able to cause the other to commit more mistakes. Turnovers have not been a problem for either team this season, as both boast impressive turnover margins (plus-20 for Pine Bluffs, plus-nine for Rocky Mountain). Whichever team wins the turnover battle will likely win this game.
FINAL VERDICT
This will be one of the toughest games Pine Bluffs has played since the beginning of the season. Rocky Mountain is a strong team that defends well and can run the ball with great efficiency. The Hornets have had a bad taste in their mouths since the semifinal game last season, which should serve as extra motivation for them in this game.