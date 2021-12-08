PINE BLUFFS – Andrea Reifschneider jokes that she has been in foul trouble since she started playing basketball as a second-grader.
The Pine Bluffs senior has always stood out on and preferred to play defense. She also has always played the game aggressively. Those two facts often mixed like oil and water.
However, Reifschneider seemed to have found the right mix last season, Lady Hornets coach Lindsey Forbes said.
“She got into foul trouble a lot as a sophomore, but she has started getting herself in good positions so that doesn’t happen,” Forbes said Jan. 9.
Reifschneider wasn’t so sure about that.
“I have probably gotten lucky, but I’ve always been listening to what my coaches have been telling me,” she said in January. “You have to keep your hands off, always keep a cushion, never reach for the ball and let the ball come to your hands while you keep your feet moving.”
As a junior, Reifschneider averaged 5.2 points, three rebounds and 1.5 steals to help Pine Bluffs go 12-12 and place fifth at the Class 2A state tournament.
She expects to continue to set the tone for the Hornets defensively.
“I want to get down there, get the job done and get us the ball back,” Reifschneider said Nov. 24. “I’ve always been short, so I knew offense wasn’t going to be my forte. I knew I could always get into tight spaces, be a pest, get under people’s arms and get the ball.”
Attitude is what makes the 5-foot-8 Reifschneider such a good defender and truly invaluable to Pine Bluffs, Forbes said.
“She isn’t our biggest player or our fastest player, but she has the mindset that you are not going to beat her,” the coach said. “She is going to do whatever it takes to make a stop. … She is intense.
“You never have to worry about her not leaving it all out there. To me, that’s as valuable to the team as someone who scores 20 points. She works hard and hates to lose.”
Reifschneider has come a long way as an offensive player. Forbes strongly believes she could average double figures if she found the confidence to shoot or attack the basket more.
“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve had coaches who want to make me just as good of an offensive player as a defender,” Reifschneider said. “I’m not there yet, but my offense has improved. I’m definitely a better shooter.”
While Reifschneider’s defensive prowess and willingness to do whatever is asked of her have made her a key component in the Hornets’ makeup the past two seasons, she also contributes to the team culture in other ways.
“She isn’t just salty off the floor,” Forbes said. “She is always razzing her teammates and coaches and keeping the mood light and spirits high.”
That comes naturally to Reifschneider.
“Every team needs someone who stirs the pot a little bit and keeps the mood light,” Reifschneider said with a grin. “I’m kind of a smart aleck, and I like giving people a hard time. I give (Forbes) a hard time, but I know she still loves me.”