CHEYENNE — Junior Reed Thompson scored 14 points to pace the Pine Bluffs boys basketball team in a 55-33 win over Glenrock on Saturday.
Ty Sweeter finished with 13 points and Collin Jessen added 11 for the Hornets. Stu Lerwick chipped in with nine.
Cheyenne East 76
Campbell Co. 58
CHEYENNE – Senior guard Graedyn Buell scored 27 points to go with nine rebounds and seven assists to help No. 4-ranked Cheyenne East to a 76-58 victory over visiting Campbell County on Saturday afternoon at Storey Gym.
The Thunderbirds also got 13 points and 10 assists from senior guard Jake Rayl.
“We definitely got quite a bit better this weekend,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “We played great team basketball.”
East also got 11 points from senior McCoy Bush.
EAST 76, CAMPBELL CO. 58
Campbell County…… 15 9 19 15 – 58
Cheyenne East…… 21 17 15 23 – 76
Campbell County: L. Hladky 26, Gibson 11, Neary 6, Lemm 7, Fink 8.
Cheyenne East: Bohlmann 0, G. Schlabs 9, Rayl 13, Bush 11, Buell 27, Goff 8, McAnelly 1, Jackson 7, Codner 0, Jolley 0.