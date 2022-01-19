BOYS BASKETBALL: Fornstrom propels Pine Bluffs to win Jan 19, 2022 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Ryan Fornstrom Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Reed Thompson Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Stu Lerwick Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Junior Ryan Fornstrom scored 24 points, grabbed five rebounds and five steals to help the No. 1-ranked Pine Bluffs boys to a 59-43 win Tuesday night at Mitchell, Nebraska.Senior Reed Thompson added 11 points, while junior Stu Lerwick chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Wyoming QB commits play with an edge Urban adds depth to Wyoming secondary Former Utah State QB Peasley commits to UW Ole Miss CB Hawkins commits to Wyoming Cowboys hold off Utah State in MW opener Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists