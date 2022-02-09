Stu Lerwick

Stu Lerwick

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports/

CHEYENNE – Junior Stu Lerwick led four player in double-figures for No. 1-ranked Pine Bluffs during a 74-32 win over visiting Kimball, Nebraska, on Tuesday.

Lerwick scored 21 points, grabbed six rebounds and six steals, and dished out four assists in the win. Senior Reed Thompson added 16 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Junior Collin Jessen chipped in with 14 points and four steals, while Dalton Schaefer added 12 points.

