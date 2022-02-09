BOYS BASKETBALL: Lerwick scores 21 in Pine Bluffs win Feb 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stu Lerwick Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Junior Stu Lerwick led four player in double-figures for No. 1-ranked Pine Bluffs during a 74-32 win over visiting Kimball, Nebraska, on Tuesday.Lerwick scored 21 points, grabbed six rebounds and six steals, and dished out four assists in the win. Senior Reed Thompson added 16 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals.Junior Collin Jessen chipped in with 14 points and four steals, while Dalton Schaefer added 12 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys land highest-rated signee on record Former Cowboys LB Chad Muma leads Senior Bowl in tackles Hunter Thompson answered Jeff Linder's challenge for Cowboys Jack Ring dazzled in Central wrestling debut Bohl discusses NIL, transfers and passing game in first comments of 2022 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists