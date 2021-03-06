CHEYENNE —Sophomore Stu Lerwick scored 28 points to help the Pine Bluffs boys pick up a 58-41 quarterfinal win over Wind River on Friday afternoon.
Ty Sweeter netted 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Dalton Schaefer added seven points.
The No. 2-seed out of the east, the Hornets played top-seeded Rocky Mountain in the semifinals Friday night. The game was not over by press time.
PINE BLUFFS 58, WIND RIVER 41
Wind River…… 6 9 15 11 — 41
Pine Bluffs…… 13 17 18 10 — 58
Wind River: Leonhardt 4, Romero 4, Herbert 15, Mulholland 6, Stagner 2, Shearer 8, Burnett 2.
Pine Bluffs: Reza 5, Fornstrom 3, Jessen 5, Lerwick 28, Sloan 0, Castillo 0, N. Paice 0, S. Paice 0, Loyd 0, Sweeter 10.