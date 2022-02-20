CHEYENNE – Junior Stu Lerwick scored a school-record 50 points to go with 12 rebounds to help the No. 1-ranked Pine Bluffs boys to an 85-48 win Saturday at Lingle-Fort Laramie.
Lerwick made 20 of 27 shots from the floor to break the school record of 43 set by Hunter Thompson on Feb. 7, 2017, at Kimball, Nebraska. Lerwick also dished out four assists, grabbed three steals and blocked three shots.
Hornets’ senior Reed Thompson added 12 points, five assists and three steals to help coach coach Tyler Kimzey pick up his 100th win.
Torrington 41 Burns 40
CHEYENNE — Burns could never pull ahead of Torrington on Saturday, losing 41-40 on the road.
“This was rough from the beginning. We missed double-digit layups in the first half and just let them hang around the whole game,” Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said. “They got confident and played better as the game went and we tightened up.”
Jackson Kirkbride led the Broncs with 11 points and Luke Lerwick added 10. Burns (9-12 overall, 2-3 Class 3A Southeast Quadrant) hosts Wheatland for its final regular-season game Friday.
Burns………..… 13 7 11 9 — 40
Torrington…….. 16 5 11 9 — 41
Burns: Bloom 4, Lerwick 10, Cad. David 6, Smith 5, Foley 2, Lakin 0, Allen 2, Car. David 0, Kirkbride 11.