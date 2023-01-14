Stu Lerwick

Stu Lerwick

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Stu Lerwick scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Pine Bluffs to a 56-41 win over visiting Southeast on Friday night.


Senior Dalton Schaefer added nine points, six steals and five assists. Ryan Fornstrom dished out nine assists.

