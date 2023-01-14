BOYS BASKETBALL: Pine Bluffs boys beat Southeast Jan 14, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stu Lerwick Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Stu Lerwick scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Pine Bluffs to a 56-41 win over visiting Southeast on Friday night.Senior Dalton Schaefer added nine points, six steals and five assists. Ryan Fornstrom dished out nine assists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pine Assist Bluff Southeast Sport Stu Lerwick Steal Ryan Fornstrom Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Basketball Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Will Graham Ike play basketball this season? East ties state record with win over Douglas East's Boden Liljedahl finds her footing on both ends Cowboy Tough: Jackson Marcotte's career ends, but his legacy lives on East struggles to shoot in loss to Douglas Tweets from https://twitter.com/WyoSports/lists/wyosports