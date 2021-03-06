CHEYENNE – Rocky Mountain outscored Pine Bluffs 14-7 during the fourth quarter to rally for a 50-45 victory in the Class 2A semifinals late Friday.
The Grizzlies got 18 points and six rebounds from Taylor Winland. He was 9 for 11 from the floor. Jess Wambeke added 12 points and six boards.
Sophomore Stu Lerwick paced Pine Bluffs with 15 points and six rebounds, while junior forward Ty Sweeter added 13 points and seven boards.
The Hornets face Sundance in the third-place game at 1:30 p.m. today.
Pine Bluffs opened the tournament with a 58-41 victory over Wind River.
Lerwick scored 28 points in the win. Sweeter netted 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Dalton Schaefer added seven points.
ROCKY MTN. 50, PINE BLUFFS 45
Rocky Mountain…… 12 10 14 14 – 50
Pine Bluffs…… 12 13 13 7 – 45
Rocky Mountain: Wembeke 12, Weber 0, Robison 2, May 0, Winland 18, Banks 8, B. Simmons 2, Z. Simmons 8.
Pine Bluffs: Reza 0, R. Fornstrom 7, Jessen 4, Sloan 0, Leriwck 15, Schaefer 6, Loyd 0, Sweeter 13.
PINE BLUFFS 58, WIND RIVER 41
Wind River…… 6 9 15 11 — 41
Pine Bluffs…… 13 17 18 10 — 58
Wind River: Leonhardt 4, Romero 4, Herbert 15, Mulholland 6, Stagner 2, Shearer 8, Burnett 2.
Pine Bluffs: Reza 5, Fornstrom 3, Jessen 5, Lerwick 28, Sloan 0, Castillo 0, N. Paice 0, S. Paice 0, Loyd 0, Sweeter 10.