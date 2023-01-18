Dalton Schaefer

Dalton Schaefer

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Dalton Schaefer scored 15 points to help the Pine Bluffs boys to a 56-54 win over Mitchell, Nebraska, on Tuesday.


The Hornets also got 11 points from Stu Lerwick and Justin Lerwick. Stu Lerwick also pulled down 11 rebounds. Ryan Fornstrom scored nine points, dished out nine assists and grabbed five steals.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus