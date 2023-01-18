BOYS BASKETBALL: Pine Bluffs downs visiting Mitchell Jan 18, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dalton Schaefer Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Dalton Schaefer scored 15 points to help the Pine Bluffs boys to a 56-54 win over Mitchell, Nebraska, on Tuesday.The Hornets also got 11 points from Stu Lerwick and Justin Lerwick. Stu Lerwick also pulled down 11 rebounds. Ryan Fornstrom scored nine points, dished out nine assists and grabbed five steals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stu Lerwick Sport Basketball Rebound Boys Dalton Schaefer Mitchell Steal Ryan Fornstrom Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Basketball Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Will Graham Ike play basketball this season? Cowboy Tough: Jackson Marcotte's career ends, but his legacy lives on East's Boden Liljedahl finds her footing on both ends Cowboys drop seventh straight with 85-68 home loss to Boise State Pokes in the Pros: Wilson's forced fumble helps Bengals win Tweets from https://twitter.com/WyoSports/lists/wyosports