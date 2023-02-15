Ryan Fornstrom

Ryan Fornstrom

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Senior guard Ryan Fornstrom scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Pine Bluffs to a 74-34 victory Tuesday night at Lusk.


Stu Lerwick chipped in with 10 rebounds, eight points and three steals. Carsten Freeburg added nine points.

