CHEYENNE – The Pine Bluffs boys closed the Class 2A state tournament with a pair of losses, and finished fourth.
The Hornets dropped their semifinal game to Rocky Mountain 50-45 late Friday night.
Rocky got 18 points and six rebounds from Taylor Winland. He was 9 for 11 from the floor, while Jess Wambeke added 12 points and six boards.
Pine Bluffs sophomore Stu Lerwick added 15 points and six rebounds, while junior forward Ty Sweeter had 13 points and seven boards.
In the third-place game Saturday afternoon, Pine Bluffs lost to Sundance 65-37. Sweeter scored 10 points, while sophomore guard Ryan Fornstrom added nine.
Sundance got 20 points and five rebounds from Gunner McLaughlin, and 15 points eight boards from Lane Gill. Brad Kruger added 12 points, while Landon Martin had 10.
SUNDANCE 65, PINE BLUFFS 37
Pine Bluffs…… 4 15 10 8 – 37
Sundance…… 12 20 17 16 – 65
Pine Bluffs: Reza 5, R. Fornstrom 9, Jessen 2, Sloan 0, Castillo 0, N. Paice 0, D. Paice 0, Lerwick 6, Schaefer 0, Loyd 5, Sweeter 10.
Sundance: Kammerer 2, kriger 12, Martin 10, Rudloff 2, McLaughlin 20, Gill 15, B. Davis 2, Gillespie 2.
ROCKY MTN. 50, PINE BLUFFS 45
Rocky Mountain…… 12 10 14 14 – 50
Pine Bluffs…… 12 13 13 7 – 45
Rocky Mountain: Wembeke 12, Weber 0, Robison 2, May 0, Winland 18, Banks 8, B. Simmons 2, Z. Simmons 8.
Pine Bluffs: Reza 0, R. Fornstrom 7, Jessen 4, Sloan 0, Leriwck 15, Schaefer 6, Loyd 0, Sweeter 13.