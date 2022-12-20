Dalton Schaefer

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Senior guard Dalton Schaefer scored 27 points to help the Pine Bluffs boys to a 79-59 victory over visiting Bridgeport, Nebraska, on Monday night.


Senior forward Stu Lerwick added 20 points and 12 rebounds, while senior guard Ryan Fornstrom chipped in with 16 points, 12 assists, eight rebounds and four steals.

