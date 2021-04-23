PINE BLUFFS – Burns had already built a sizable lead in the 4x800-meter relay when Grace Steenbergen handed the baton to Emma Gonzalez for the anchor leg.
The lead had become substantial by the time Gonzalez crossed the finish line. The Lady Broncs finished in 10 minutes, 40.40 seconds to win Friday’s Pine Bluffs Invitational. They were 1:12.49 faster than runner-up Sidney, Nebraska.
Gonzalez being so far out in front of the field she is essentially running alone with nothing but the clock pushing her has become commonplace.
“She hasn’t had a whole lot of neighbors running up front with her this season,” Burns coach Brooks Hoffman said.
The Broncs’ solution to Gonzalez running well ahead of the pack has been focusing on her split times.
“I have a coach at the 200(-meter mark) giving me splits and a coach at the 400 giving me splits all the time,” Gonzalez said. “My teammates also do a great job of really cheering for me and pushing me.”
That strategy helped the junior win the 3,200 at the Bayard (Nebraska) C-D Invitational in 11:54.42, which was both a school and meet record.
“I pretty much hit all my splits that day,” Gonzalez said. “There were a couple blips with my 200 splits that were lower than I wanted them to be, but I kept going.
“I had to get it in my head and remember what I wanted to accomplish. Honestly, it’s hard to pick it up when you get behind, but those splits keep me going.”
Gonzalez knew she was on the doorstep of Burns’ 3,200-meter record which was set by Toni Oestmann in the mid-2000s. Taking that record down was a long-term goal for Gonzalez. Now that Gonzalez has crossed the 3,200 record off her list, she has her sights set on other goals.
“I’d like to get my 3,200-meter time even lower and break the school records in the (800 and 1,600),” she said. “I need to work on my turnover if I’m going to break those records. I have to balance my mileage with my sprinting speed.
“I have been working on my 200s and really getting after it. I need to pick up my feet and really get on my toes and move my arms more.”
Gonzalez took to distance running earlier than many track athletes. Her parents, Erin and Paul Gonzalez, are avid 5-kilometer race runners, and Emma would often accompany them on runs.
“Running became my passion around elementary school,” Gonzalez said. “This is what I love to do, and I’m really excited to be back out here having a season and be running again, even with everything that’s going on (with COVID-19).”
Gonzalez made a name for herself early in her Burns career, winning seven 1,600-meter races and one 800 during her freshman campaign. She placed third in the 3,200 (12:18.87) and fourth in the 1,600 (5:39.18) at the Class 3A state meet that season.
She competed indoors for Cheyenne East as a sophomore, but the outdoor season was canceled due to COVID-19. Gonzalez picked back up where she left off when competition resumed last fall, placing eighth at the 3A state cross-country meet with a 5k time of 20:40.7.
In response to coronavirus, entries for indoor meets were limited this winter. Burns and Pine Bluffs athletes formed a cooperative team instead of competing in the colors of Cheyenne schools like they have in years past.
Gonzalez captured fourth in both the 1,600 (5:32.45) and 3,200 (11:55.02) at the indoor state meet.
There is no secret to Gonzalez’s success, Hoffman said.
“She has a really strong competitive drive and high standards for herself, and she works hard to achieve those standards,” the coach said. “She’s a really intelligent, cerebral athlete who pushes herself beyond what you see from most athletes.
“She is really easy to coach because she is so driven.”