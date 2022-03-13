Jourdaine Cerenil.jpg

Jourdaine Cerenil

 Chadron State athletics

CHEYENNE – Chadron State College redshirt freshman Jourdain Cerenil placed 14th at the NCAA Division II indoor track and field meet Friday in Pittsburg, Kansas.

The Pine Bluffs graduate cleared 5 feet, 3¾ inches on her first jump, but missed three attempts at 5-5¾. Cerenil's season best entering the meet was 5-7¾.

