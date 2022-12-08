PINE BLUFFS – Tyler Kimzey always tries to put his players in position to maximize their strengths, but the Pine Bluffs boys basketball coach admits he didn’t do that with Collin Jessen.
“We misused him defensively for the first 20 games last year,” Kimzey said. “We were using him more in the post, which is somewhere we needed him. But we also needed him to defend out on the perimeter.
“We were forced to put him out there on some of the better ball-handlers and perimeter offensive threats we saw during the postseason. He handled it really well. He didn’t dip on his (rebounds) or anything. He gave really good ball pressure, and made life difficult for other teams.”
Jessen’s efforts against Tongue River in the Class 2A semifinals and Big Horn in the championship helped the Hornets’ clinch the state title last winter. Both teams had taller, quicker guards, and Pine Bluffs needed someone to slow them.
Jessen embraced his new role and took to it quickly. He had a team-high three steals against Tongue River.
“It was something we had worked on a lot in practice, but I hadn’t done it in games,” Jessen said. “I kept telling myself I could do it. It took me a few minutes or a few possessions to get the hang of it against Tongue River.
“It was mostly mental. I had to have confidence and tell myself I could do it because the coaches believed in me.”
The 6-foot-4 senior figures to be a big part of Pine Bluffs’ plans on both ends of the court this season.
Jessen averaged 4.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and two steals per game as a junior. Kimzey thinks Jessen is capable of increasing his output quite a bit this season.
“He’s getting really good at finishing around the rim,” Kimzey said. “We’re challenging him to take at least one 3-pointer per game. He can shoot, but he’s always looking around for the open guy.
“He’s a willing passer in the post and a great passer out front. There are going to be games this season where he has 15 rebounds and maybe five points, and there will be games where he has 15 points and two rebounds.”
While Jessen may not score 10 points and pull down 10 rebounds on the nose each night, the way Kimzey talks, Jessen has the potential to average a double-double come season’s end.
“My role is different every game,” Jessen said. “As long as we win, it doesn’t matter if I have two points. I just try to see how the game is going to play out and do what I can to help us win.”
Jessen knows rebounding and defense are the biggest ways he can contribute for the Hornets, and does what he can to chase down as many missed shots as he can.
“I pay attention to where the ball falls at practice and where my teammates’ missed shots often end up,” he said. “It’s the same with the other team. After a few possessions, you can notice how the ball bounces off the rim and whether their shot is going to be short, long, left or right. You just have to be able to read the ball.”
Jessen spent his freshman season going to school in Cheyenne before moving to Pine Bluffs to live with his father. He was confident he was going to fit in with his new teammates.
“I’ve known all these guys since kindergarten,” he said. “I lived in Cheyenne for a long time, but I’d come out here in the summer, and they’d invite me to open gyms, and we’d play AAU basketball together.
“It was really nice to move here and already know a ton of guys. I’ve been lucky to be able to play football and basketball out here.”
