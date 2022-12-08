Collin Jessen

Collin Jessen

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

PINE BLUFFS – Tyler Kimzey always tries to put his players in position to maximize their strengths, but the Pine Bluffs boys basketball coach admits he didn’t do that with Collin Jessen.

“We misused him defensively for the first 20 games last year,” Kimzey said. “We were using him more in the post, which is somewhere we needed him. But we also needed him to defend out on the perimeter.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus