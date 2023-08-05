CHEYENNE – Stu Lerwick wore size 13 shoes as a seventh-grader.
His feet were disproportionate for a boy who was, in his words, carrying around a good bit of baby fat while anxiously awaiting the growth spurt people kept telling him was coming.
Lerwick spent his middle school years dreaming of making game-winning shots and scoring go-ahead touchdowns while honing his skills at home. He didn’t play much on his youth traveling basketball team, but he tried to soak up as much knowledge as he could from his coach, Mark Fornstrom.
The work ethic and attention to detail Lerwick developed while he waited for the growth spurt helped him excel once it finally came as he entered Pine Bluffs High. It also helped him remain focused on his goals as young Hornets teams endured some lean times.
Lerwick’s commitment to getting things right and doing things the right way helped the Hornets claim a pair of Class 2A state basketball championships and a Class 1A nine-man football title during his career.
While team success was always Lerwick’s objective, his contributions earned him acclaim. He was a three-time all-state pick on both the gridiron and hardwood.
This year alone, Lerwick was voted nine-man’s offensive player of the year after leading the state in passing yards at 202.4 yards per game to go with 26 touchdowns. On the basketball court, he was the sixth-best scorer in Class 2A at 17.8 points per game. He also averaged eight rebounds per contest.
Lerwick capped his high school athletics career by winning the Class 2A triple jump state title (43 feet, 6¼ inches), placing third in long jump (19-4¾), third in shot put (42-2) and eighth in discus (120-8).
He also was voted WyoSports Laramie County Male Prep Athlete of the Year by members of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle newsroom.
Pine Bluffs football coach Will Gray thought he might have a talented quarterback coming through the ranks when Lerwick started working out with the Hornets between his eighth and ninth grade years, but he wasn’t sure the quarterback would see the field much early. Suspensions to upperclassmen forced Gray’s hand. Those punishments were settled early enough during the summer that Gray was able to start preparing Lerwick to run Pine Bluffs’ offense.
“He probably threw more that first week than he had in all of elementary and middle school,” Gray said. “I’m sure his arm hurt from throwing so much, but he didn’t whine about it one bit.”
Lerwick said he had “thrower’s arm” from throwing so much during every workout. He iced up his right elbow nightly, but he kept the discomfort quiet because he knew his teammates were taking their cues from him.
The Hornets endured a 1-7 record that season. It started with them trailing 44-0 at Yuma, Colorado. Gray called a timeout late in the contest and delivered a simple message.
“I told him we needed to get some points so we didn’t get shut out,” Gray said. “He drove us down, and we were able to kick a field goal. That was the beginning of us being able to talk to each other and figure things out.”
Pine Bluffs went 5-4 the following season. It looked poised to win its third nine-man state title in six seasons during Lerwick’s junior campaign. However, Rocky Mountain rallied for a 30-24 road win in the semifinals to dash the Hornets’ championship dreams.
That loss wasn’t a focus of Pine Bluffs’ offseason preparation, but it did shape those efforts. A long quarterback scramble helped Rocky Mountain keep its comeback bid alive, which is why the Hornets spent so much time practicing tackling during the intervening months.
Lerwick, a safety, has been somewhat averse to tackling, but started making a concerted effort to get stops, Gray said.
“Tackling was never his favorite thing to do, but he tried to get better at it day after day,” Gray said. “We missed about 75 tackles on one play against Rocky Mountain, so the biggest thing was fixing how we tackled as a team.”
Lerwick had 27 tackles and seven interceptions during his senior season, helping Pine Bluffs go 11-0 and win the nine-man state title with a 33-27 win over Shoshoni. He made a tackle late in the state title game that helped the Hornets seal the game.
Hardwood hero
While Lerwick was Pine Bluffs’ starting quarterback from the first game of his freshman season, he was able to ease into varsity basketball. He earned a spot on the Hornets’ roster as a freshman, but an ankle injury and collection of upperclass talent kept him on the bench.
That allowed Lerwick to do what he had always done while riding the pine in basketball: Soak up knowledge.
“It was good for me to watch and learn,” Lerwick said. “If I could give any athlete advice, I would tell them to watch and learn. Experience is good, but it’s nothing unless you know what you’re doing.”
Lerwick gained such an understanding of his sports he was able to help other players – especially younger ones – better grasp what the Hornets were trying to do, basketball coach Tyler Kimzey said.
“He is such a good leader, and is great at conveying what we’re trying to get done as a team,” the coach said. “None of our seniors were afraid to chip in and help younger kids during drills or when it came to understanding plays. But he was always helping younger players.”
Lerwick had to play out of position as a sophomore while starting point guard Ryan Fornstrom recovered from an offseason knee injury. Junior Reed Thompson took over that role, but Lerwick was pressed into action when Thompson also missed an extended stretch with an injury.
“It wasn’t easy, but somewhere along the way it clicked, and he took that team a long way,” Kimzey said.
Grit and grind
When Lerwick was younger, he knew he was going to have to earn every second of playing time he got. That was only going to come through showing improvement and playing well when his opportunities came.
Lerwick became a student of his favorite sports. He also worked maniacally during strength-and-conditioning workouts. It was a work ethic he maintained even after he surpassed his peers in accomplishments.
“He is a prime example of how hard work pays off,” said Pine Bluffs assistant coach Travis Werner, who frequently led Lerwick in strength training. “He could have banked on the talent he had and been a medium to average 2A player, but he dedicated a lot of time in the weight room and took everything he was told to heart and strived to be better.
“He went from being an average to above average player to all-state. He never slacked, and he always brought out the best in his teammates.”
Lerwick had the opportunity to play at the collegiate level, but he will attend the University of Wyoming and focus on his academics instead. Winning two team state championships and an individual track title left him content with what he has accomplished and were a fitting end to his athletic career.
“Sports are still fun for me. At the college level, they’re a job,” Lerwick said. “I have nothing against guys who go on to play in college. I think that’s really neat, and I’m going to be rooting for guys like (Cheyenne East’s) Garet Schlabs because I could see in his eyes how excited he is to keep playing.
“I might change my mind down the road, but I feel like I got the most out of my experience. It’s a sweet feeling.”
