Pine Bluffs junior Kailen Martinez (4) makes a pass to freshman Hattie Lerwick (12) during a girls basketball game at Pine Bluffs High School on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Pine Bluffs sophomore Kelsie Bymer (11) dribbles past Douglas sophomore Bailey Wright (3) during a girls basketball game at Pine Bluffs High School on Friday. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Pine Bluffs senior Abby Gray (3) looks for a pass during a girls basketball game at Pine Bluffs High School on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Pine Bluffs junior Kailen Martinez (4) makes a pass to freshman Hattie Lerwick (12) during a girls basketball game at Pine Bluffs High School on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
PINE BLUFFS – The inexperience permeating through the Pine Bluffs girls roster was evident during a 61-8 loss to Douglas on Friday.
The Bearcats – who are the reigning Class 3A state champions – forced Pine Bluffs into mistake after mistake with their full-court pressure. Douglas forced more turnovers when the Hornets were able to get the ball past midcourt.
“Their defense was just as relentless in the half-court as it was in the full court,” Pine Bluffs coach Lindsey Forbes said. “We’re young, and we panicked and didn’t do things correctly. We left our feet to pass, we weren’t creating passing lanes and things you have to do against pressure.
“I knew there were going to be times we panicked and forgot what we were doing. That’s one of the best teams in the state. They have young kids, too, but theirs are a lot more experienced.”
Six of the 14 players on Pine Bluffs’ roster are freshmen. It also features a pair of sophomores. The Hornets started freshmen Hattie Lerwick and Reese Graves and sophomore Jessica Hoffman on Friday.
They fell behind a mere 12 seconds into the contest when Douglas sophomore guard Lauren Olsen – an all-state pick last season – knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing.
Hoffman cut the lead to 3-2 by making a pair of free-throw attempts midway through the opening frame, but that’s as close as the Hornets got the rest of the way.
Olson drove down the right side of the lane for a layup and a 5-3 lead. That shot sparked a 38-1 run that put the Bearcats up 41-3 at halftime.
“Their pressure exposed how young and inexperienced we are,” said Pine senior Abby Gray. “You don’t see that amount of pressure and in-your-face defense in junior high. Douglas is a really good team, and you have to give them a lot of credit.
“They’re a very jumpy team, so you have to ball fake, get them in the air and then pass it. We’re not very court aware right now, but we’ll get there.”
The Hornets didn’t notch their first field goal until Hoffman knocked down a jumper from the right block with 7 minutes, 43 seconds remaining in the third quarter. She finished the game with four points. Pine’s only other basket was a Lerwick 3 from the left corner midway through the fourth.
DOUGLAS 61, PINE BLUFFS 8
Pine Bluffs…… 3 0 2 3 – 8
Douglas…….... 19 22 15 5 – 61
Pine Bluffs: Gray 1, Martinez 0, Hoffman 4, Ke. Bymer 0, Lerwick 3, Graves 0, Thurin 0, Ka. Bymer 0, A. Sweeter 0.
Douglas: Br. Wright 14, Ba. Wright 9, Hineman 1, L. Olsen 22, Meyer 6, Parker 2, J. Fertig 7.
Newcastle 60 Pine Bluffs 31
The Dogies had four players score in double figures to down Pine Bluffs 60-31 on Friday afternoon.
Jaylen Ostenson led the way with 19 points, while Sydney Pederson added 12. Shelby Tidyman and Mackenzie Conzelman both scored 11 points.