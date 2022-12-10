PINE BLUFFS – The inexperience permeating through the Pine Bluffs girls roster was evident during a 61-8 loss to Douglas on Friday.

The Bearcats – who are the reigning Class 3A state champions – forced Pine Bluffs into mistake after mistake with their full-court pressure. Douglas forced more turnovers when the Hornets were able to get the ball past midcourt.


