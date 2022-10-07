PINE BLUFFS – Whenever senior wide receiver Ryan Fornstrom gets together with his older brother Andrew, the two go back and forth about who has the better stats.
While the answer to “who is the better brother” will always be up to interpretation, the friendly rivalry has helped Fornstrom become a standout football player for Pine Bluffs.
“I’ve always wanted to be the best brother in my family and the best player I can be,” Fornstrom said. “Pushing myself every day has (allowed me) to be the best player I can be.”
Family has been a major influence in Fornstrom’s football career. While his brothers have helped fuel his competitive drive, he credits his parents for also helping drive his game to bigger and better heights.
“They have always pushed me,” Fornstrom said. “My dad is always giving me (a hard time, saying) ‘Why are you always diving at legs?’ … He is always pushing me, telling me that I’m not the better brother. So, I give him a lot of credit for that.”
Fornstrom started his football career late in his life. Early on, he played a lot of basketball and didn’t give much of a thought to football. While there was a rec team that played football in Pine Bluffs, Fornstrom never really saw himself playing in it.
In seventh grade, he gave football a chance, and the rest is history. The biggest reason for Fornstrom’s change of heart came in one of the most fundamental aspects of football: hitting.
“I just wanted to hit people; it is just fun to me,” Fornstrom said. “I hate being able to get hit and not hit people, and football is a sport that you can hit people and not get in trouble for it.”
Fornstrom has arguably been the most consistent two-way player for Pine Bluffs since he first joined the team as a freshman. Coach Will Gray said the Hornets are a completely different team when Fornstrom isn’t in the game.
“He is just the Energizer Bunny,” Gray said. “He never shuts up, and he never stops moving.”
Despite only winning one game his freshman year, Fornstrom proved to be a standout player on the varsity team and earned all-state honors.
He won the award again his junior year after leading the team in catches (38), receiving yards (647), receiving touchdowns (9) and tackles for loss (11).
The only season he hasn’t made all-state honors in ended before it began. The summer before his sophomore season, Fornstrom tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a football camp and missed the entire year.
“It was awful when it first happened,” Fornstrom said. “I’ve never sat out and done nothing for that amount of time. I think I was out seven months, so that was pretty awful.”
Fornstrom felt the effects of that injury into his junior year. A lot of times when athletes come back from injuries, they tend to play a little more timid to avoid re-injuring themselves. Fornstrom found himself falling into that trap, saying he would often step out of bounds instead of taking hits.
Now, a full season removed from his injury, Fornstrom is on pace to beat his previous career highs on defense. He has already shattered his career high in tackles for loss, posting 23½ stops behind the line of scrimmage in five games. He posted nine tackles for loss against Guernsey-Sunrise in just one quarter of play.
While his defensive numbers are great, he is on pace to blow his offensive numbers out of the water. He has recorded 19 catches for 511 yards and nine touchdowns, all of which lead the team by a wide margin.
Dominating both sides of the ball is something Fornstrom takes pride in, but he prefers to play defense when given the opportunity. Physicality and toughness have always been big parts of his game and something he enjoys.
“There are lots of high school kids that don’t want to make tackles or are just there to be there,” Fornstrom said. “I would much rather hit people than catch the football and get hit. (Physicality) is a big thing. That’s how you win games is the defensive side of the ball.”
One of the biggest areas of improvement Fornstrom has made over the years is in his tackling, according Gray.
“As a freshman, when you come in, you probably aren’t the best tackler against seniors,” Gray said. “He has just continued to progress with that.”
With only three games left in the regular season, Fornstrom’s time with the Hornets is winding down. However, with playoffs on the horizon and an opportunity to win a state title, he is determined to help leave a lasting legacy on the players.
“We want to build and show the younger kids that they can be where we are at,” Fornstrom said. “My freshman year, we won one game, and it was not fun. We all pushed, and we got to the (semifinals) last year. Hopefully we can get over that hump this year and get back to a state title game.”
“After losing last year in the state semifinals, it is all or nothing now.”