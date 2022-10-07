PINE BLUFFS – Whenever senior wide receiver Ryan Fornstrom gets together with his older brother Andrew, the two go back and forth about who has the better stats.

While the answer to “who is the better brother” will always be up to interpretation, the friendly rivalry has helped Fornstrom become a standout football player for Pine Bluffs.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus