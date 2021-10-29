CHEYENNE – Ryan Fornstrom took advantage of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee as much as he could.
When the Pine Bluffs junior suffered the injury in July 2020, he was forced to miss the entire football season. It was a tough experience, he said, but there was one positive that came out of it.
Fornstrom was able to learn as much and maybe even more than he would have if he was on the field. He was given a headset on the sidelines and soaked in all of the information the coaches exchanged with each other.
“I learned a lot from that – all of the coaches talking about different formations and what was going on on the field,” he said. “It was hard for me to stay 100% involved, not being able to play, and (the involvement) helped me out a lot this year.”
The junior got a better understanding of how plays developed, especially defensively.
“(It helped me learn) where certain people need to be or where the defense needed to slide to or where we were going to guard that again if they went back to it,” he said. “And on the offensive side, it was ‘If their defense is going to do this, then we’re going to switch to this’ ... just talking and figuring out what we’re going to do.”
Being a sponge during that time created an on-field advantage for the Hornets this season. It’s also sparked a huge season for Fornstrom on both sides of the ball.
He currently ranks third in Class 1A nine-man in receiving with 49.6 yards per game and is tied for second with seven touchdowns on the season. Fornstrom also ranks sixth in the state in defensive points with 22.5 per contest.
“It really is like having a coach on the field with him,” Hornets coach Will Gray said. “He’s able to see the formation and what they’re trying to do. He has a nose for the ball, and once he diagnoses what’s happening, he makes a play on the ball.”
Fornstrom admitted it took a few weeks to get where he needed to be mentally on the field this season. He would sometimes avoid contact and try to get out of bounds when he had the ball. But now he feels “100%.”
Getting back to where he once was brought a different identity to the Hornets. They rally around him and go as he goes, Gray said.
“He’s like the Energizer bunny,” Gray said. “Coming back from a torn ACL last year, he just hit the ground running, there was no hesitation once he got over that mental hurdle. He was just ready to go, and he was flying around like he does.”
Fornstrom has been a big reason why the Hornets are the lone undefeated team in Class 1A nine-man and are sitting at 8-0 with the No. 1 seed entering today’s quarterfinal playoff contest against Riverside.
The energy he brings every day radiates throughout the team. He’s able to get the best out of everyone. Both Gray and Hornets quarterback Stu Lerwick referred to Fornstrom as being fearless – he’s never afraid to work hard or make a play.
“He brings people together; he’s a leader,” Lerwick said. “He shows up, and he just contributes every day and tries to get others to work just as hard as he does, and when a whole team works as hard as he does, that’s a pretty good football team.”