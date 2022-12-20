Abby Gray

Abby Gray

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Olivia Loomis-Gotl scored 20 points, while University of Colorado signee Ruthie Loomis-Gotl added 14 to help the Bridgeport, Nebraska, girls to a 72-27 victory Monday night in Pine Bluffs.

The Hornets got 11 points from senior Abby Gray.


