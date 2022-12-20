GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bridgeport wins at Pine Bluffs Dec 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Abby Gray Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Olivia Loomis-Gotl scored 20 points, while University of Colorado signee Ruthie Loomis-Gotl added 14 to help the Bridgeport, Nebraska, girls to a 72-27 victory Monday night in Pine Bluffs.The Hornets got 11 points from senior Abby Gray.BRIDEPORT 72, PINE BLUFFS 27Bridgeport…… 24 26 18 4 – 72Pine Bluffs…… 4 7 7 9 – 27Bridgeport: O. Loomis-Gotl 20, Mohrman 9, Schluterbusch 13, A. Hill 2, Liakos 7, R. Loomis-Gotl 14, McVicker 2, Dean 5.Pine Bluffs: Gray 11, Hoffman 4, Ke. Bymer 4, Lerwick 0, Thurin 5, Ka. Bymer 0, A. Sweeter 3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pine Bluff Bridgeport Sport Olivia Loomis-gotl Abby Gray Ruthie Loomis-gotl Nebraska Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Basketball Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now James Brown III thriving while playing out of position for Central Casper native Cameron Burkett breaks UW freshman shot put record in first college meet Bohl not naming starting running back ahead of Arizona Bowl against Ohio Nebraska runs away from Cowgirls Cowboys lose four starters on opening day of transfer portal Local Briefs Government meetings 12-19-2022 Cheyenne musician performs with Oberlin College at Carnegie Hall Wyoming occupational fatalities decrease to 27 in 2021, DWS reports Wyoming's ERAP funding expected to last through early spring UW Extension releases report on horn fly management for beef cattle Registration now open for 2023 Leap Into Leadership Conference Gordon signs order allowing propane delivery outside daylight hours Road closure on Windmill as CFR responds to Compost Facility fire 21 years of LCCC Wingspan newspaper issues available online Ascension Lutheran Church to offer Blue Christmas service Dec. 21 Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide Updated Dec 13, 2022