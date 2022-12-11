CHEYENNE – Senior Madisyn Baillie scored 16 points, while Taylin Wade added 10 to help Cheyenne Central to a 60-33 victory over Evanston on Saturday in Casper.
The Indians led throughout, but put the game away by outscoring Evanston 23-10 in the fourth quarter.
“That team was extra physical, and it was wonderful for us to have to fight through that,” Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. “It was great for us to have a little adversity, fight through it and come out on top.”
CENTRAL 60, EVANSTON 33
Cheyenne Central…… 19 8 10 23 – 60
Evanston…… 6 11 6 10 – 33
Cheyenne Central: Baillie 16, Barrett 0, Gerig 7, M. Kirkbride 9, Gillam 3, Schott 0, Wade 10, Kar. Tempel 5, Newton 6, Kelly 4.
Evanston: Brady 9, Francom 12, Fessler 10, Sawyer 2.
Cheyenne East 72
Green River 47
CHEYENNE – Elysiana Fonseca scored 21 points to help Cheyenne East to a 72-47 victory over Green River on Saturday in Casper.
The Thunderbirds trailed 25-19 after the first quarter.
“We had to wake up a little bit,” East coach Erick Westling said. “This was a good experience when it comes to learning how to play a morning game. I was pleased with the way we responded from the second quarter on.”
The T-Birds (3-0) also got 15 points and eight assists from Bradie Schlabs, and 17 points and six rebounds from Boden Liljedahl.
EAST 72, GREEN RIVER 47
Cheyenne East…… 19 22 11 19 – 72
Green River…… 25 10 7 5 – 47
Cheyenne East: Q. Fonseca 0, DeLong 0, Booth 0, Schlabs 15, Ward 0, Perea 0, Haws 7, Cassat 2, E. Fonseca 21, Liljedahl 17, Brown 7, Hall 3.
Green River: Strauss 7, Braden 6, Burgess 6, Stanton 18, Moffat 3, Demaret 7.
South drops two at Riverton tourney
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South closed the Strannigan tournament with a pair of losses Saturday.
The Bison lost to Lander 53-36 before falling to Riverton 54-48. Riverton outscored South 25-14 in the fourth quarter to rally from eight points down for a victory.
Bailey Williams and Amya Smith paced South against Lander, scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Williams added 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists against Riverton. Jordynn Brennan added 15 points and nine rebounds.
LANDER 53, SOUTH 36
Cheyenne South…… 10 5 8 13 – 36
Lander…… 10 12 14 17 – 53
Cheyenne South: Quist 0, Lucero 0, Montgomery 7, Brennan 2, Gunn 0, Smith 10, Williams 11, K. VanTassell 4, Garcia 2.
Lander: McFadden 9, Donahue 13, Mullholland 2, St. Clair 5, Winfield 14, Hamilton 5, Anderson 5.
RIVERTON 54, SOUTH 48
Cheyenne South…… 13 8 13 14 – 48
Riverton…… 9 11 9 25 – 54
Cheyenne South: Quist 0, Montgomery 3, Brennan 15, Ward 3, Gunn 0, Smith 5, Williams 17, K. VanTassell 5, Garcia 0.
Riverton: Bradley 9, Brown 3, Fegler 2, Judd 2, CloudHorse 2, Engstrom 9, Jackson 21, Johnson 6.
Southeast 44
Burns 33
CHEYENNE – The Southeast Cyclones outscored Burns 12-2 in the first quarter, and held a 28-10 halftime lead en route to a 44-33 victory Saturday.
“We got off to a really, really poor start, and most of it was because we didn’t want to cycle our offense,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “We did a much better job of executing on offense and defense in the second half. This is a good game to build on because that’s a really good basketball team.”
DJ Kaur paced the Broncs with eight points.
SOUTHEAST 44, BURNS 33
Southeast…… 12 16 11 5 – 44
Burns…… 2 8 12 11 – 33
Southeast: Ekwal 9, Booth 10, Anderson 8, Leithead 1, Herring 9, Carson 7.
Burns: J. Griess 7, Bach 0, J.Barrett 0, Hansen 5, Si. Eklund 6, Seibert 3, Kirkbride 4, Bolejack 0, S. Barrett 0, Kaur 8, Sh. Eklund 0.
Torrington 68
Pine Bluffs 37
CHEYENNE – The Pine Bluffs girls fell 68-37 to Torrington on Saturday.
Sophomore Jessica Hoffman recorded 17 points during the game, including eight fourth-quarter points. However, her efforts were not enough to keep the Lady Hornets in the game. Abby Gray added six points, but no one else on the team contributed more than five.
Torrington outscored Pine Bluffs 38-13 in the first half. The team also had four players finish with double-digit point totals.
TORRINGTON 68, PINE BLUFFS 37
Pine Bluffs…… 7 6 12 12 – 37
TORRINGTON…… 18 20 17 13 – 68
Pine Bluffs: Hoffman 17, Gray 6, KE. Bymer 5, Thurin 3, Ka. Bymer 3, Graves 2, A. Sweeter 1.
Torrington: Osmera 15, Stokes 13, Moorehouse 11, Hurley 11, Pastalle 6, Dugger 4, Long 3, Reinhardt 3, Reyes 2.