Cheyenne Central Indians

CHEYENNE – Senior Madisyn Baillie scored 16 points, while Taylin Wade added 10 to help Cheyenne Central to a 60-33 victory over Evanston on Saturday in Casper.

The Indians led throughout, but put the game away by outscoring Evanston 23-10 in the fourth quarter.


