GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pine Bluffs beats visiting Mitchell Jan 18, 2023

CHEYENNE – Sophomore Jessica Hoffman scored 10 points to help the Pine Bluffs girls to a 32-25 win over visiting Mitchell, Nebraska, on Tuesday.

The Hornets also got six points from both Abby Gray and Kelsie Bymer.

PINE BLUFFS 32, MITCHELL 25

Mitchell…… 7 2 6 10 – 25
Pine Bluffs…… 7 12 2 11 – 32

Mitchell: Pieper 4, Morales 2, Wurdeman 6, Martin 1, Check 2, Bowlin 8, Lashley 2.
Pine Bluffs: Graves 2, Gray 6, Thurin 0, Lerwick 2, Ka. Bymer 0, Ke. Bymer 6, Hoffman 10, A. Sweeter 4, WallowingBull 2.