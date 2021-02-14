CHEYENNE - The Pine Bluffs girls basketball team built on a first quarter lead and topped Glenrock 72-42 on Saturday.
Jaden Shelit had a game-high 30 points for the Hornets and tallied five assists. Shelby Thurin and Abby Gray each finished with 10 points.
PINE BLUFFS 73, GLENROCK 42
Glenrock……… 10 8 16 8 — 42
Pine Bluffs……. 13 16 24 19 — 72
Glenrock: Young 12, Williams 11, Cerny 8, O. Brien 6, Harford 5.
Pine Bluffs: Shelit 30, Thurin 10, Gray 10, Madden 7, Loyd 6, Reifschneider 5, Borgman 2, Graves 1, Haas 1, DePaulitte 0, Eggli 0, Wallowing Bull 0.
Cheyenne East 60
Campbell Co. 49
CHEYENNE – Sophomore guard Boden Liljedahl score a game-high 16 points to help No. 2-ranked Cheyenne East to a 60-49 victory over visiting Campbell County on Saturday afternoon at Storey Gym.
The Lady Thunderbirds scored just three points in the third quarter, but outscored Campbell County 23-6 in the final frame to pull away for the win.
“I was really proud of our effort going into the fourth and the resolve of our kids,” East coach Eric Westling said. “They dug deep and found a way to win when they were down.”
Senior Ashley Marshall chipped in with 12 points for East.
EAST 60, CAMPBELL CO. 49
Campbell County…… 11 17 15 6 – 49
Cheyenne East…… 21 13 3 23 – 60
Campbell County: H. Hladky 1, Riss 8, Castellanos 10, Milliron 7, Zimmerman 3, Strietz 5, Robertson 9, Gusick 2, Jacobsen 2.
Cheyenne East: R. Jacobsen 3, B. Schlabs 9, E. Jacobsen 5, C. Alvarado 9, Jardine 2, Fonseca 4, Liljedahl 16, A. Marshall 12.