Abby Gray

Abby Gray

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports/

CHEYENNE – Abby Gray scored 18 points to lead Pine Bluffs to a 55-34 victory over visiting Kimball, Nebraska, on Tuesday.

Madi Loyd added 12 points, and Andrea Reifschneider netted eight for the Hornets (7-9, 1-1). Pine Bluffs travels to Southeast on Friday.

PINE BLUFFS 55, KIMBALL 34

Pine Bluffs………. 11 16 18 10 – 55

Kimball………….. 8 11 6 9 – 34

Pine Bluffs: Gray 18, Graves 4, DePaulitte 2, Reifschneider 8, Loyd 12, Bymer 1, Hoffman 6, WallowingBull 4.

Kimball: Patterson 2, Malson 6, Wise 6, Merryfield 8, Heeg 4, Winstrom 1, Birkhofer 7.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus