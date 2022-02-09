GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pine Bluffs defeats Kimball Feb 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Abby Gray Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Abby Gray scored 18 points to lead Pine Bluffs to a 55-34 victory over visiting Kimball, Nebraska, on Tuesday.Madi Loyd added 12 points, and Andrea Reifschneider netted eight for the Hornets (7-9, 1-1). Pine Bluffs travels to Southeast on Friday.PINE BLUFFS 55, KIMBALL 34Pine Bluffs………. 11 16 18 10 – 55Kimball………….. 8 11 6 9 – 34Pine Bluffs: Gray 18, Graves 4, DePaulitte 2, Reifschneider 8, Loyd 12, Bymer 1, Hoffman 6, WallowingBull 4.Kimball: Patterson 2, Malson 6, Wise 6, Merryfield 8, Heeg 4, Winstrom 1, Birkhofer 7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys land highest-rated signee on record Former Cowboys LB Chad Muma leads Senior Bowl in tackles Hunter Thompson answered Jeff Linder's challenge for Cowboys Jack Ring dazzled in Central wrestling debut Bohl discusses NIL, transfers and passing game in first comments of 2022 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists