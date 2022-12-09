Burns: J. Griess 5, Hansen 4, S. Eklund 5, Seibert 0, Kirkbride 13, Kaur 13.
Cheyenne East 49 Kelly Walsh 28
CHEYENNE – Junior Bradie Schlabs scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds to help the Cheyenne East girls roll to a 49-28 victory at Kelly Walsh on Thursday at the Oil City Tip-Off.
The Thunderbirds also got 12 points from Izzy DeLong, while Boden Liljedahl dished out six assists.
“We came out a little ugly and played through it, and got some young kids experience in the second half,” East coach Eric Westling said.
EAST 49, KELLY WALSH 28
Cheyenne East…… 20 13 8 8 – 49
Kelly Walsh…… 9 6 2 11 – 28
Cheyenne East: Q. Fonseca 0, DeLong 12, Booth 0, B. Schlabs 21, Ward 0, Perea 2, Haws 2, Cassat 0, E. Fonseca 5, Liljedahl 5, Brown 3, Hall 0.
Kelly Walsh: Alberts 4, Cardenas 2, Askew 12, Browning 3, Bullard 2, Green 2, Allaire 2.
Cheyenne Central 66 Green River 36
CHEYENNE – Senior Madisyn Baillie scored a game-high 16 points to help Cheyenne Central open the season with a 66-36 victory over Green River on Thursday at the Oil City Tip-Off in Casper.
“It was really good to be playing against someone in a different jersey and work on our stuff,” Indians coach Glen Kirkbride said. “We played really hard and played the pace we wanted to play. We were really balanced. Everything we tried in practice, we did in games. That’s all a coach can ask.”
Sophomore Karson Tempel added 14 points, while classmate Taylin Wade chipped in with 10.
The Indians play Kelly Walsh at 6 tonight.
CENTRAL 66, GREEN RIVER 36
Cheyenne Central…… 18 19 16 13 – 66
Green River…… 9 10 6 11 – 36
Cheyenne Central: Baillie 16, Barrett 4, Gerig 4, M. Kirkbride 6, Gillam 5, Schott 0, Wade 10, Kar. Tempel 14, Newton 0, Kelly 7.
Green River: B. Strauss 9, Braden 3, Murray 2, Stanton 3, Vasco 6, Moffat 6, Demaret 7.