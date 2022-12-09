Jessica Hoffman

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Sophomore Jessica Hoffman scored 13 points, but it wasn’t enough for Pine Bluffs during a 60-30 loss to visiting Wheatland on Friday at the Burns Winter Classic.

Wheatland was led by Lily Nichols’ 16 points. Jadea Graves chipped in with 10 points for the Bulldogs.


