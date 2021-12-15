CHEYENNE – Andrea Reifschneider scored a team-best eight points during the Pine Bluffs’ girls’ 84-21 loss Tuesday night at Bridgeport, Nebraska.

Bridgeport junior Ruthie Loomis-Goltl led all scorers with 22 points, while sophomore Olivia Loomis-Goltl added 13.

Pine Bluffs (1-3) returns to action at the Power 2 Play Winter Showcase at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in Windsor, Colorado.

BRIDGEPORT 84, PINE BLUFFS 21

Pine Bluffs…… 4 8 2 7 – 21

Bridgeport…… 36 23 18 7 – 84

Pine Bluffs: Gray 0, Graves 0, DePaulitte 0, J. Shelit 4, Reifschneider 8, Bymer 2, Hoffman 3, WallowingBull 4.

Bridgeport: O. Loomis-Goltl 13, Mohrman 7, Keenan-Vergil 6, A. Hill 2, Schmunk 1, Liakos 7, R. Loomis-Goltl 22, Cline 4, Dean 9.

