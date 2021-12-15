GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pine Bluffs falls at Bridgeport Dec 15, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Andrea Reifschneider scored a team-best eight points during the Pine Bluffs’ girls’ 84-21 loss Tuesday night at Bridgeport, Nebraska.Bridgeport junior Ruthie Loomis-Goltl led all scorers with 22 points, while sophomore Olivia Loomis-Goltl added 13.Pine Bluffs (1-3) returns to action at the Power 2 Play Winter Showcase at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in Windsor, Colorado.BRIDGEPORT 84, PINE BLUFFS 21Pine Bluffs…… 4 8 2 7 – 21Bridgeport…… 36 23 18 7 – 84Pine Bluffs: Gray 0, Graves 0, DePaulitte 0, J. Shelit 4, Reifschneider 8, Bymer 2, Hoffman 3, WallowingBull 4.Bridgeport: O. Loomis-Goltl 13, Mohrman 7, Keenan-Vergil 6, A. Hill 2, Schmunk 1, Liakos 7, R. Loomis-Goltl 22, Cline 4, Dean 9. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys routed by Arizona for first loss South's Ray looks to take game to the next level Potential transfer targets for UW football Gerig to take on bigger role for Lady Indians this season Girls wrestling finding traction in Wyoming Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists