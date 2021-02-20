CHEYENNE – Serenity Reynolds scored a game-high 16 points to go with five assists to help Lusk to a 47-36 victory over visiting Pine Bluffs on Friday night.
The Hornets were led by Madi Loyd and Abby Gray who both scored nine points. Junior Jaden Shelit chipped in with eight points and six rebounds. Loyd added five boards.
Pine Bluffs hosts Lingle-Fort Laramie at 2:30 p.m. today.
LUSK 47, PINE BLUFFS 36
Pine Bluffs…… 9 6 16 5 – 36
Lusk…… 17 10 8 12 – 47
Pine Bluffs: Loyd 9, Gray 9, J. Shelit 8, Reifscheider 4, S. Thurin 2, Madden 2, Borgman 1, Graves 1, Eggli 0, Haas 0.
Lusk: Reynolds 16, Rowley 10, Krueger 7, Kottwitz 4, Bruch 4, Potter 4, Larson 2.