Jaden Shelit

Jaden Shelit

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports/

CHEYENNE — Pine Bluffs outscored Glenrock in the first quarter, but couldn’t maintain its lead as it lost  31-28 on Saturday.

Jaden Shelit led the Hornets with 10 points and Abby Gray added six. Pine Bluffs fell to 4-9 on the season.

GLENROCK 31, PINE BLUFFS 28

Pine Bluffs…….. 6 2 8 12 — 28

Glenrock……… 2 9 7 13 — 31

Pine Bluffs: Gray 6, DePaulitte 0, Shelit 10, Reifschneider 5, Loyd 2, Bymer 4, Hoffman 1, Wallowing Bull 0.

Glenrock: Williams 10, Wiser 2, Young 14, Vrana 5.

Torrington 59
Burns 26

CHEYENNE — Burns was outscored 36-10 in the second half in a 59-26 loss to Torrington on Saturday.

“We just didn’t give enough effort in the second half,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “We got annihilated rebounding in the second half.”

Rylee Jo Ward finished with 16 points and DJ Kaur added five for the Broncs (5-11). Reece Halley had 20 points for Torrington.

TORRINGTON 59, BURNS 26

Torrington……… 9 15 16 19 — 59

Burns…………… 11 5 7 3 — 26

Torrington: Moorehouse 4, Hurley 11, Allen 10, Halley 20, Jones 12, Stokes 2.

Burns: J. Griess 2, Smith 0, Love 0, A. Griess 0, S. Gallegos 0, K. Gallegos 0, Mosely 0, Ward 16, Eklund 0, Kirkbride 0, Kaur 5.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus