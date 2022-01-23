GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pine Bluffs falls to Glenrock Jan 23, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jaden Shelit Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — Pine Bluffs outscored Glenrock in the first quarter, but couldn’t maintain its lead as it lost 31-28 on Saturday.Jaden Shelit led the Hornets with 10 points and Abby Gray added six. Pine Bluffs fell to 4-9 on the season.GLENROCK 31, PINE BLUFFS 28Pine Bluffs…….. 6 2 8 12 — 28Glenrock……… 2 9 7 13 — 31Pine Bluffs: Gray 6, DePaulitte 0, Shelit 10, Reifschneider 5, Loyd 2, Bymer 4, Hoffman 1, Wallowing Bull 0.Glenrock: Williams 10, Wiser 2, Young 14, Vrana 5.Torrington 59Burns 26CHEYENNE — Burns was outscored 36-10 in the second half in a 59-26 loss to Torrington on Saturday.“We just didn’t give enough effort in the second half,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “We got annihilated rebounding in the second half.”Rylee Jo Ward finished with 16 points and DJ Kaur added five for the Broncs (5-11). Reece Halley had 20 points for Torrington.TORRINGTON 59, BURNS 26Torrington……… 9 15 16 19 — 59Burns…………… 11 5 7 3 — 26Torrington: Moorehouse 4, Hurley 11, Allen 10, Halley 20, Jones 12, Stokes 2.Burns: J. Griess 2, Smith 0, Love 0, A. Griess 0, S. Gallegos 0, K. Gallegos 0, Mosely 0, Ward 16, Eklund 0, Kirkbride 0, Kaur 5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Ole Miss CB Hawkins commits to Wyoming Wyoming QB commits play with an edge Bison prevail over Central UW guards step up in DuSell’s absence Fourteen from Laramie County nominated for Wyoming's scholar-athlete honor Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists