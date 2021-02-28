Andrea Reifschneider
Buy Now

Andrea Reifschneider

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE — The Pine Bluffs girls basketball team dropped its 2A regional third-place contest to Moorcroft 68-46 on Saturday.

Jaden Shelit paced the Lady Hornets with 17 points and Andrea Reifschneider added 12.

comments powered by Disqus