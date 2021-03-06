CHEYENNE —The Pine Bluffs girls basketball wasn’t able to overcome a tough first quarter and fell to Wyoming Indian 53-45 in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state tournament Friday morning.
The Hornets were outscored 17-2 in the first period.
Jaden Shelit paced the Hornets with 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Shelby Thurin added seven points and eight rebounds.
Pine Bluffs plays Shoshoni at 9 a.m. today in the consolation semifinals.
WYOMING INDIAN 53, PINE BLUFFS 45
Wyoming Indian……. 17 17 14 5 — 53
Pine Bluffs…………… 2 13 7 23 — 45
Wyoming Indian: Ferris 14, C’Bearing 1, Friday 14, Redman 2, Astorga 14, John 2, Fighting Bear 2, White 4.
Pine Bluffs: Gray 2, J. Shelit 13, Reifschneider 4, Loyd 6, Madden 5, S. Thurin 7, Borgman 6, Eggli 2.