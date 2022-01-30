Abby Gray

Abby Gray

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE — Abby Gray and Jessica Hoffman both scored 12 points to lead Pine Bluffs to a 48-28 win over Lingle-Ft. Laramie on Saturday.

The Hornets outscored the Doggers in each quarter and had eight players score as Pine Bluffs improved to 6-9.

PINE BLUFFS 48, LINGLE-FT. LARAMIE 28

Lingle-Ft. Laramie…….. 6 6 11 5 — 28

Pine Bluffs……………… 11 12 19 6 — 48

Lingle-Ft. Laramie: Hattan 12, Scott 2, Heilbern 2, Hill 2, Speckner 3, Leiseth 1, Saul 4, Rafferty 2.

Pine Bluffs: Gray 12, Graves 4, DePaulitte 0, Shelit 4, Reifschneider 4, Loyd 4, Bymer 6, Hoffman 12, WallowingBull 2, Martinez 0.

