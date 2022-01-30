GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pine Bluffs rolls past Doggers Jan 30, 2022 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Abby Gray Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — Abby Gray and Jessica Hoffman both scored 12 points to lead Pine Bluffs to a 48-28 win over Lingle-Ft. Laramie on Saturday.The Hornets outscored the Doggers in each quarter and had eight players score as Pine Bluffs improved to 6-9.PINE BLUFFS 48, LINGLE-FT. LARAMIE 28Lingle-Ft. Laramie…….. 6 6 11 5 — 28Pine Bluffs……………… 11 12 19 6 — 48Lingle-Ft. Laramie: Hattan 12, Scott 2, Heilbern 2, Hill 2, Speckner 3, Leiseth 1, Saul 4, Rafferty 2.Pine Bluffs: Gray 12, Graves 4, DePaulitte 0, Shelit 4, Reifschneider 4, Loyd 4, Bymer 6, Hoffman 12, WallowingBull 2, Martinez 0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Central investigated complaints against Apodaca South's Maurie Alexander shines with skill, strength Boise State tops latest MW power rankings Central pulls away late, outlasts T-Birds UW edged out by Boise State in first-place matchup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists