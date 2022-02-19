GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pine Bluffs routs Lusk Feb 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Abby Gray Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — Abby Gray scored 24 points as the Pine Bluffs girls built on a 23-point first quarter for 60-28 victory over visiting Lusk on Friday.Madi Loyd added 12 points, and Jessie Hoffman had eight for the Hornets, who improved to 9-10 overall and 3-1 in Class 2A Southeast Quadrant play.PINE BLUFFS 60, LUSK 28Lusk…………….. 5 7 10 6 — 28Pine Bluffs……… 23 11 16 10 — 60Lusk: Manning 2, G. Zumbrummen 6, M Zumbrummen 4, Allbright 7, Kruger 7, Nelson 2. Gray 24, Graves 6, Langlois 0, DePaulitte 0, Reifschneider 6, Loyd 12, Bymer 2, Hoffman 8, WallowingBull 2.Rawlins 37Burns 35CHEYENNE – Rawlins outscored Burns 13-4 during the fourth quarter to pull out a 37-35 victory on Friday night in Burns.The Outlaws also outrebounded Burns 36-17 on the night.The Broncs were paced by Rylee Jo Ward’s nine points. Katie Love added eight, while Katelyn Smith chipped in with seven.Burns plays at Torrington at 3 p.m. today.RAWLINS 37, BURNS 35Rawlins…… 5 10 9 13 – 37Burns…… 11 10 10 4 – 35Rawlins: O’Melia 2, Hooper 2, Smith 10, Jerome 4, Scheel 3, Lonn 9, Hernandez 7.Burns: J. Griess 1, Smith 7, Love 8, Hansen 0, A. Griess 0, K. Gallegos 3, Mo. Mosley 0, R. Ward 9, A. Eklund 2, Kirkbride 0, D. Kaur 5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Lobos’ late-game surge snaps UW’s six-game winning streak Time playing point guard rounded out Lerwick's game Capitals girls perfect in round-robin Support motivates Wilson ahead of Super Bowl Cowboys ranked for first time since 2015 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists