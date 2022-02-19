Abby Gray

Abby Gray

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports/

CHEYENNE — Abby Gray scored 24 points as the Pine Bluffs girls built on a 23-point first quarter for 60-28 victory over visiting Lusk on Friday.

Madi Loyd added 12 points, and Jessie Hoffman had eight for the Hornets, who improved to 9-10 overall and 3-1 in Class 2A Southeast Quadrant play.

PINE BLUFFS 60, LUSK 28

Lusk…………….. 5 7 10 6 — 28

Pine Bluffs……… 23 11 16 10 — 60

Lusk: Manning 2, G. Zumbrummen 6, M Zumbrummen 4, Allbright 7, Kruger 7, Nelson 2.

  Gray 24, Graves 6, Langlois 0, DePaulitte 0, Reifschneider 6, Loyd 12, Bymer 2, Hoffman 8, WallowingBull 2.

Rawlins 37

Burns 35

CHEYENNE – Rawlins outscored Burns 13-4 during the fourth quarter to pull out a 37-35 victory on Friday night in Burns.

The Outlaws also outrebounded Burns 36-17 on the night.

The Broncs were paced by Rylee Jo Ward’s nine points. Katie Love added eight, while Katelyn Smith chipped in with seven.

Burns plays at Torrington at 3 p.m. today.

RAWLINS 37, BURNS 35

Rawlins…… 5 10 9 13 – 37

Burns…… 11 10 10 4 – 35

Rawlins: O’Melia 2, Hooper 2, Smith 10, Jerome 4, Scheel 3, Lonn 9, Hernandez 7.

Burns: J. Griess 1, Smith 7, Love 8, Hansen 0, A. Griess 0, K. Gallegos 3, Mo. Mosley 0, R. Ward 9, A. Eklund 2, Kirkbride 0, D. Kaur 5.

