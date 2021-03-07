CHEYENNE — Balanced scoring helped the Pine Bluffs girls basketball team pick up a win 53-51 win over Shoshoniy in the consolation semifinals at the Class 2A state tournament on Saturday.
Four players scored in double-figures as the Hornets in its first contest of the day.
Maegan Madden finished with 13 points, Abby Gray added 12 and Shelby Thurin and Jaden Shelit both scored 10.
In its second game, Pine Bluffs topped Big Piney to secure its fifth-place finish. The Hornets held off a comeback from the Punchers for a 43-42 win.
Thurin finished with 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the fifth-place contest, Reifschneider netted nine and Alli Borgman had eight points and 15 rebounds.
PINE BLUFFS 53, SHOSHONI 51
Shoshoni……18 9 14 12 — 53
Pine Bluffs…..8 14 9 20 — 51
Shoshoni: Post 2, Jennings 2, Donelson 4, Lefforge 5, Jordan 9, Thompson 12, Ramsey 17.
Pine Bluffs: Gray 12, Shelit 10, Reifschneider 5, Madden 13, Thurin 10, Borgman 1, Eggli 2
PINE BLUFFS 43, BIG PINEY 42
Big Piney……5 12 15 10 — 42
Pine Bluffs….18 4 13 8 — 43
Big Piney: Espenscheid 16, Goodman 6, Kieter 8, Hansen 12.
Pine Bluffs: Shelit 5, Reifschneider 9, Loyd 2, Madden 5, Thurin 14, Borgman 8.