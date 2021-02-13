CHEYENNE - The Pine Bluffs girls basketball team built on a first quarter lead and topped Glenrock 72-42 on Saturday.
Jaden Shelit had a game-high 30 points for the Hornets and tallied five assists. Shelby Thurin and Abby Gray each finished with 10 points.
PINE BLUFFS 73, GLENROCK 42
Glenrock………10 8 16 8 — 42
Pine Bluffs…….13 16 24 19 — 72
Glenrock: Young 12, Williams 11, Cerny 8, O. Brien 6, Harford 5.
Pine Bluffs: Shelit 30, Thurin 10, Gray 10, Madden 7, Loyd 6, Reifschneider 5, Borgman 2, Graves 1, Haas 1, DePaulitte 0, Eggli 0, Wallowing Bull 0.