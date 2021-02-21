CHEYENNE – Sophomore Abby Gray came off the bench to score a team-best 14 points to help Pine Bluffs to a 50-41 victory over visiting Lingle-Fort Laramie on Saturday afternoon.
Junior guard Jaden Shelit added 13 points, six rebounds and three steals. Shelby Thurin dished out five assists.
PINE BLUFFS 50, LINGLE 41
Lingle-Fort Laramie…… 14 10 5 12 – 41
Pine Bluffs…… 12 14 10 14 – 50
Lingle-Fort Laramie: Speckner 14, Skinner 11, Heilbrun 7, Hattan 4, Kay. Rafferty 4, Kam. Raferty 1.
Pine Bluffs: Gray 14, Shelit 13, Loyd 5, S. Thurin 4, Eggli 4, Reifschneider 4, Borgman 3, Madden 3, Graves 0.
Torrington 74
Burns 53
CHEYENNE – A.J. West scored 21 points to help Torrington to a 74-53 victory Saturday evening in Burns.
The Trailblazers outscored Burns 19-2 during the first quarter. Torrington also got 16 points from Sierra Allen and 10 from Reece Halley.
The Broncs were led by junior guard Rylee Jo Ward, who scored 15. Senior Madison Thompson added 11.
TORRINGTON 74, BURNS 53
Torrington…… 19 19 18 18 – 74
Burns…… 2 13 20 18 – 53
Torrington: Orr 2, Ma. Morehouse 3, West 21, Allen 16, Halley 10, West 3, Mi. Moorehouse 4, Jones 8, Woodruff 3, Lira 4.
Burns: J. Griess 2, Smith 6, Love 3, Thompson 11, A. Griess 5, S. Gallegos 4, K. Gallegos 3, Mo. Mosley 2, R. Ward 15, A. Eklund 0, D. Kaur 2.