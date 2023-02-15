Jessica Hoffman
CHEYENNE – Sophomore forward Jessica Hoffman scored 19 points to help Pine Bluffs to a 43-26 victory at Lusk on Tuesday.
Avery Sweeter and Keslie Bymer chipped in with eight and seven points, respectively.
PINE BLUFFS 43, LUSK 26
Pine Bluffs…… 12 9 8 14 -- 43
Lusk…… 2 9 10 5 -- 26
Pine Bluffs: Graves 2, Gray 3, Thurin 0, H. Lerwick 4, Ka. Bymer 0, Ke. Bymer 7, Hoffman 19, A. Sweeter 8.
Lusk: Manning 2, G. Zumbrunnen 2, M. Zumbrunnen 4, R. Krein 8, Krueger 3, H. Krein 6, Single 1.
